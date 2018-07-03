No Is a Four-Letter Word

Developing a strong work ethic thanks to WWE chairman Vince McMahon,

Remembering to always look like a star from Gene Simmons of KISS,

Learning to let it go when the America’s Funniest Home Videos hosting gig goes to his rival,

hosting gig goes to his rival, Adopting a sense of perpetual reinvention from the late David Bowie,

Making sure to sell himself like his NHL-legend father Ted Irvine taught him, and

Going the extra mile to meet Keith Richards (with an assist from Jimmy Fallon).



Chris Jericho has known what he wanted out of life since he was a teenager: to be a pro wrestler and to be in a rock ‘n’ roll band. Most of his high school friends felt that he lacked the tools necessary to get into either, but Chris believed in himself. With the wise words of Master Yoda echoing through his head (“Do or do not. There is no try.”), he made it happen. As a result, Chris has spent a lifetime doing instead of merely trying, managing to achieve his dreams while learning dozens of invaluable lessons along the way.distills more than two decades of showbiz wisdom and advice into twenty easy-to-carry chapters, including:Now, in the hopes that those same principles might help and inspire his legions of fans, Chris has decided to share them while recounting the fantastic and hilarious stories that led to the birth of these rules. The result is a fun, entertaining, practical, and inspiring book from the man with many scarves but only one drive: to be the best. After reading, you’ll discover that you might have what it takes to succeed as well…you just need to get out there and do it. That’s what Jericho would do.