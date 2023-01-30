Description

A riveting Cold War thriller for fans of Top Gun and The Hunt for Red October, written by New York Times bestselling author, astronaut, and former pilot Chris Hadfield.



Israel, October 1973. As the Yom Kippur War flares into life, a state-of-the-art Soviety MiG fighter is racing at breakneck speed over the arid scrublands below. . . and promptly disappears. NASA Flight Controller and former US test pilot Kaz Zemeckis watches the scene from the ground – and is quickly pulled into a dizzying, high-stakes game of spies, lies, and a possible high-level defection that plays out across three continents.



The prize is beyond value: the secrets of the Soviets' mythical "Foxbat" MiG-25, the fastest, highest-flying fighter plane in the world and the key to Cold War air supremacy. But every defection is double-edged with risk, and Kaz must tread a careful line between trust and suspicion. Ultimately, he must invite the fox into the henhouse – bringing the defector into the heart of the United States' most secret test site – and hope that, with skill and cunning, the game plays out his way.



For New York Times bestselling author Chris Hadfield's second heart-stopping thriller, we move from space to another rich and exciting part of Chris's own history: his time as a top test pilot in both the US Air Force and the US Navy, and as an RCAF fighter pilot intercepting armed Soviet bombers in North American airspace. Full of insider detail, excitement and political intrigue drawn from real events, The Defector brings us the nerve-shredding rush of aerial combat, as told by one of the world's best fighter pilots.