Give Me Liberty and Give Me a Drink!

America has a long, wildly fascinating, and highly ignoble history with alcohol. From the Whiskey Rebellion to Prohibition itself, the government never seems to learn its lesson: The more it tries to stop the people from boozing, the more passionately they booze. In order to understand how loony tunes our modern legal system that governs alcohol really is, it’s important to understand how we got here. So let’s review America’s tortured record when it comes to the hard stuff, broken down into five key scenes.

Scene #1: Whiskey Rebellion

It All Began with Our Favorite All-American Hooch

Government and alcohol were destined to be frenemies from the start in America. On the one hand, our Founding Fathers were absolute boozehounds. Most of them drank every day—and lots. In his retirement, George Washington owned the largest whiskey distillery in America. Thomas Jefferson loved French wine. John Marshall loved Madeira. And Ben Franklin loved it all.

But that didn’t necessarily stop the founders from cracking down on hooch. During his first term, George Washington realized that the federal government was short on cash. Egged on by right-hand man and Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, he decided to raise revenues by imposing an excise tax on whiskey in early 1791.

Washington and Hamilton made two big mistakes: First, they thought the tax would be popular (LOL!), and second, they designed the tax in such a way that it fell hardest on small whiskey producers. As a result, to put it mildly, backcountry farmers in western Pennsylvania were pissed beyond belief at the thought of government elites jamming an unwanted policy down their throats (sound familiar?).

Unfortunately, their protests against the tax got a little too aggressive. In the fall of 1791, a group of backwoods farmers in Pennsylvania surrounded one of the federal revenue officers tasked with collecting the tax. These men disguised themselves as women, stripped the revenuer naked, cut off his hair, and tarred and feathered him. Then they stole his horse and made him walk home.

This set off a years-long guerrilla campaign against whiskey tax collectors across the western parts of early America. Collectors and their families were threatened, their homes were broken into, and their whereabouts were constantly scrutinized. It all culminated in 1794, when an angry mob of distillers showed up outside the home of John Neville, one of the collectors. Neville was a Revolutionary War vet, but the mob didn’t care. After exchanging some verbal unpleasantries with the mob, Neville armed his slaves and a brief skirmish ensued in which several people were injured.

The mob retreated, but the distillers then showed up the next day over five hundred strong and seeking revenge. Wisely, Neville had fled, and a worse calamity was avoided—but his home was burned to the ground. As rumors continued to fly about a larger follow-up attack on the city of Pittsburgh, President Washington decided he’d seen enough.

He dispatched more than a thousand troops to ride into the backcountry and lay down the law. But George was no armchair president. He put on his uniform and boots and led the damn charge. As Washington was a strong proponent of frequent whiskey rations for all soldiers, it’s safe to assume that his peacekeeping force was well lubricated on its ride west.

The government militia rounded up more than one hundred distillers who were suspected of resisting the whiskey tax. But the evidence was pretty scant—after all, everyone in the backcountry hated the tax, and no one was about to snitch on their neighbors—so only about ten men were ever tried for treason. Only two of these were convicted, and Washington, in his benevolence, eventually decided to pardon them.

I’d like to tell you that things smoothed out after this early hiccup. But we’re just getting started down the bumpy road of our country’s boozy history!

Our Boozy Heritage Despite our checkered legal history with the strong stuff, one thing is clear: Our founding fathers and mothers loved to imbibe. In fact, it’s pretty obvious that they could drink us modern-day Americans right under the table! Here’s a look at the amounts of alcohol the average drinking-age American has drunk over time (measured in gallons of pure alcohol consumed per year): Source: Consumption data compiled from the National Institutes of Health (1850 to present) and W.J. Rorabaugh's The Alcoholic Republic (pre-1850).

Fish House Punch

Makes 1 drink

This strong Colonial-era drink was likely enjoyed by our rebellious forefathers in Philadelphia—probably as they were plotting the American Revolution!

• 1½ ounces dark rum

• 1½ ounces Cognac

• ½ ounce peach brandy

• ¾ ounce Simple Syrup (recipe follows)

• ¾ ounce lemon juice

• Lemon wheel for garnish

Combine the dark rum, Cognac, peach brandy, simple syrup, and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker full of ice and shake vigorously for 10 to 15 seconds. Strain into a punch glass filled with ice and garnish with the lemon wheel.

Simple Syrup

Makes 1 cup

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 cup water

In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar and water and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the sugar dissolves. Pour into a lidded container. Cool to room temperature and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

TUXEDO COCKTAIL

Makes 1 drink

A classic from the Golden Era of Cocktails, this pre-Prohibition cocktail is often described as a distant cousin of the martini.

• Absinthe for rinsing the glass

• 1½ ounces gin

• 1½ ounces dry vermouth, preferably Dolin Dry Vermouth de Chambéry (see Resources)

• 2 dashes orange bitters, preferably Regans’ (see Resources)

• 2 dashes maraschino liqueur, preferably Luxardo (see Resources)

• Lemon twist for garnish

Rinse out a coupe glass with absinthe until the inside is coated. Combine the gin, dry vermouth, orange bitters, and maraschino liqueur in a mixing glass filed with ice and stir for 10 to 15 seconds. Strain into the absinthe-coated coupe glass. Garnish with the lemon twist.

Scene #2: Civil War Era

Because America Wasn’t Uncivilized Enough

In the lead-up to the Civil War, the federal government spent much of its time denying Native Americans the right to buy and possess alcohol. In the 1830s, Andrew Jackson (who else?) led the charge in passing a bevy of laws that rounded up Native Americans, put them in reservations, and took away their booze. This plan failed spectacularly, since the government put the U.S. military in charge of overseeing the reservations. Back then, federal soldiers received a government ration of whiskey each week, which they promptly traded to the Native Americans.

Soon after managing this impressive exhibition of being both racist and incompetent at the same time, the government split apart and the Civil War began. During the war, the Confederacy decided to institute a prohibition against distilling, arguing that the corn used for making hooch should instead go to feeding Southern soldiers. For their part, though, Northern soldiers still drank on the regular, while their leader Ulysses S. Grant drank—and won—his way through the war. (I’m not saying that better access to drink won the North the war, but we can all agree that’s a mighty strong coincidence!)

Make no mistake, though: The North still hated booze too. In the aftermath of the war, the federal government decided that taxing liquor was the best bet for keeping the country solvent. And, as is our way, the people quickly decided resistance was needed to keep themselves afloat. Almost immediately, many distillers went underground with their operations rather than shut down. Brooklyn, New York, led the charge, and by 1869, the borough was home to dozens of illegal distilleries.

On one serene fall morning in 1870, a peaceful group of thousands of federal soldiers landed there by boat, fanned out through the streets of the Vinegar Hill neighborhood, and calmly searched for illegal stills. Just kidding—they smashed everything in sight. Using axes, crowbars, and fists, the soldiers shattered more than twenty stills and thousands of barrels of liquor in a few short hours. Alcohol was literally streaming through the streets, the air smelled like sour mash, and molasses from rum stills coated the trees.

Soon the rebellious Brooklynites banded together and began tipping off distillery owners whenever they caught a whiff of an impending raid. They also began a delightful tradition of giving the federal soldiers brick showers whenever they dropped by. (Don’t know what a brick shower is? Throw a pallet of bricks out of your nearest window. There—a brick shower!) Eventually, an IRS agent was killed by one such unfortunate weather event, taking the borough’s relationship with the feds to a whole new level—or low.

Unfortunately, the government decided that the best way to bring about peace was not to back down. In fact, it decided to continue waging the Brooklyn Whiskey Wars and make the draconian laws even bigger. That’s what we now call Prohibition. Soon, the government was conducting liquor raids on the entire country, from sea to shining sea, and we became the United States of Molasses-Spattered Trees. Nobody learned anything, more people got hurt, and many, many more gallons of alcohol were, appallingly, poured onto the ground.

THE LAST WORD

Makes 1 drink

Tracing its origin to the Detroit Athletic Club during Prohibition, this complex and citrusy sipper shows that even during the driest of times, Americans knew how to mix a drink.

• ¾ ounce gin

• ¾ ounce green Chartreuse

• ¾ ounce maraschino liqueur, preferably Luxardo (see Resources)

• ¾ ounce lime juice

• Lime twist for garnish

Combine the gin, Chartreuse, maraschino liqueur, and lime juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously for 10 to 15 seconds. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with the lime twist.

LEMON DROP

Makes 1 drink

While it started as a simple cocktail, the Lemon Drop came to symbolize the death of high-quality cocktail culture after Prohibition as bartenders started using cloying mixers, food coloring, and low-grade booze to make this drink. But never fear—made with fresh lemon, the Lemon Drop is an excellent cocktail.

• 2 ounces vodka

• 1 ounce lemon juice

• ½ ounce orange liqueur, preferably Cointreau

• ½ ounce Simple Syrup

• Lemon wheel for garnish

Combine the vodka, lemon juice, orange liqueur, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously for 10 to 15 seconds. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with the lemon wheel.

Scene #3: Prohibition

The most boring party you’ve ever been to

People tend to think that Prohibition just happened: We had drinks one day, and the federal government banned them the next day. But it was a long road the government took to killing fun.

Amid concerns over eroding morals and rising crime, many folks started blaming a familiar target: the saloon. Religious groups and prominent progressives joined forces to collectively yell at us. They wanted us to clean up our act, clean up our streets, and sober the hell up. Groups like the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union rose to power, arguing that alcohol was ruining marriages and causing widespread societal decline.

Alcohol—as always!—was easy to scapegoat during this period. Even today, we often like to blame it for all our bad decisions. But during the march to Prohibition, many Americans started arguing that the government should step in and just take away the stuff completely. Sadly the Prohibition push also had racial and xenophobic undertones, as many temperance advocates focused their anti-drinking ire on African Americans as well as German and Scotch-Irish immigrants. Prohibition started at the state and local level. Many states started allowing individual counties to enact dry laws, and in 1881, Kansas was the first to enact a state-wide booze ban in its constitution (Maine had passed a state prohibition statue in 1851 but it was repealed in 1856).

Booze-ban fever spread like wildfire, and in 1919, the Eighteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, banning hooch nationwide, was enacted into law. When it officially took effect one year later in 1920, the Prohibitionists had won. But then everything started to fall apart.

Since the moment humans discovered how to make alcohol—which scientists currently peg at about 7000 B.C.—we have been obsessed with it. It turns out, to the surprise of absolutely no one, that human beings love booze. And every time our government tried to limit or take away our access to our beloved spirits, we humans have found a workaround. So of course an absolutely bonkers black market sprang up during Prohibition.

The countryside was awash with illegal stills, underground speakeasies, and moonshiners. Sure, the feds tried to ramp up enforcement, and they grew increasingly aggressive in their crackdowns. But the angrier the alcohol po-po got, the more recalcitrant our Prohibition-era ancestors became. Even many of the politicians who voted for—and were charged with enforcing—Prohibition drank regularly! The people just simply wouldn’t behave.

And, unfortunately, with black markets come a lot of other unsavory things, like organized crime and violence. The longer Prohibition dragged on, the uglier it got. Law enforcement crackdowns often turned into bloody beat-downs, and some cops even started colluding with bootleggers by accepting bribes. Eventually everyone got tired of it all.

So, just short of fifteen years after it was enacted, Prohibition was repealed on December 5, 1933, by the glorious beast known as the Twenty-first Amendment. The booze could finally flow freely again! Naturally, everyone celebrated the best way they knew how: They ordered a drink!

ZWEIGELT PUNCH

Makes 1 drink

This punch from the Metzger Bar and Butchery team in Richmond, Virginia, uses Zweigelt, an Austrian red-wine varietal, and Batavia Arrack, a molasses-based spirit, to demonstrate the creativity of the modern craft-spirits boom.

• 1½ ounces Zweigelt wine

• ½ ounce Bénédictine

• ½ ounce Batavia Arrack

• ½ ounce Orange Cordial (recipe follows)

• 1 ounce spicy ginger ale, preferably Blenheim’s (see Resources)

• Orange wheel for garnish

Combine the wine, Bénédictine, arrack, and orange cordial in a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously for 10 to 15 seconds. Strain into a teacup filled with a large ice cube. Top off with the ginger ale. Garnish with the orange wheel.

Orange Cordial

Makes 1 cup

• 2 cups sugar

• 2 cups water

• 4 medium oranges