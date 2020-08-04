One of the most important assets you have is your earning ability: your ability to do something that other people will pay you for. This asset can be valuable and increase each year, or it can be stagnant and flat.

Your greatest financial responsibility is to organize your time and your work so that you earn the very most possible throughout your lifetime. Earn What You’re Really Worth will show you how.



This book will be the bible of career advancement for your indefinite future. These tested, proven strategies will save you years of hard work and thousands of dollars of lost income. You will learn how to organize your life to ensure that you are earning the very maximum at every stage of your career.



Earn What You’re Really Worth is for every person who works in any competitive industry, including staff members or executives who want to earn more money, people in job transition, students entering the workplace, and every unemployed person who wants to get back into

the workforce.