Grump Groan Growl

GRUMP GROAN GROWL Bad mood on the prowl Some days the grumpies just take over. So don’t let that anger build up–embrace your feelings, overcome your aggression, and be your best self. In other words: Just let those feelings be Just let them pass Just go inside And let it slide bell hooks honest text radiates positivity while Chris Raschka’s dynamic art adds humor to a book that is perfect for all ages.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Emotions & Feelings

On Sale: November 4th 2017

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781368017046

