

Hailed by critics as an “intellectual and journalistic badass” (Entertainment Weekly), Barbara Ehrenreich is one of the most important thinkers of our time. Educated as a scientist, she is an author, journalist, activist, and advocate for social justice. Here, Ehrenreich reconstructs her childhood mission, bringing an older woman’s wry and erudite perspective to a young girl’s impassioned obsession with the questions that, at one point or another, torment us all: What’s really going on? Why are we here?



The result is both personal and sweeping — a searing memoir and a profound reflection on science, religion, and the human condition. In Living with a Wild God, Ehrenreich offers a true literary achievement — a work that has the power not only to entertain, but amaze.

