Living with a Wild God

Living with a Wild God

A Nonbeliever's Search for the Truth about Everything

by

The New York Times bestselling author of Nickel and Dimed returns with a powerful, controversial memoir of her lifelong quest to discover “the Truth” — about the universe, and everything else.

Hailed by critics as an “intellectual and journalistic badass” (Entertainment Weekly), Barbara Ehrenreich is one of the most important thinkers of our time. Educated as a scientist, she is an author, journalist, activist, and advocate for social justice. Here, Ehrenreich reconstructs her childhood mission, bringing an older woman’s wry and erudite perspective to a young girl’s impassioned obsession with the questions that, at one point or another, torment us all: What’s really going on? Why are we here?

The result is both personal and sweeping — a searing memoir and a profound reflection on science, religion, and the human condition. In Living with a Wild God, Ehrenreich offers a true literary achievement — a work that has the power not only to entertain, but amaze.
Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Personal Memoirs

On Sale: January 14th 2020

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 272

ISBN-13: 9781538733691

Edition: New edition

