Heaven, My Home
A Best Book of the Year
Book Page * Financial Times * Kirkus * SheReads * Sunday Times * LitHub * Guardian * Book Riot * South Florida Sun Sentinel
In this “captivating” crime novel (People) by the Edgar Award-winning author of Bluebird, Bluebird, Texas Ranger Darren Mathews is on the hunt for a missing boy — but it’s the boy’s family of white supremacists who are his real target
9-year-old Levi King knew he should have left for home sooner; now he’s alone in the darkness of vast Caddo Lake, in a boat whose motor just died. A sudden noise distracts him – and all goes dark.
Darren Mathews is trying to emerge from another kind of darkness; after the events of his previous investigation, his marriage is in a precarious state of re-building, and his career and reputation lie in the hands of his mother, who’s never exactly had his best interests at heart. Now she holds the key to his freedom, and she’s not above a little maternal blackmail to press her advantage.
An unlikely possibility of rescue arrives in the form of a case down Highway 59, in a small lakeside town where the local economy thrives on nostalgia for ante-bellum Texas – and some of the era’s racial attitudes still thrive as well. Levi’s disappearance has links to Darren’s last case, and to a wealthy businesswoman, the boy’s grandmother, who seems more concerned about the fate of her business than that of her grandson.
Darren has to battle centuries-old suspicions and prejudices, as well as threats that have been reignited in the current political climate, as he races to find the boy, and to save himself.
“Locke’s work is political in the most impactful, necessary sense, as she tells stories of crimes both personal and systemic, all while showing a complete mastery of suspense, plotting, and style.” —CrimeReads
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Timely and evocative."—NPR "Fresh Air"
"Captivating."—People
"Bewitching story and luscious language . . . . The story has legs, the characters have character, and the dialogue has a wonderful regional tang. But it's Locke's descriptive language that gets me."—New York Times
"Atmospheric . . . Ms. Locke, a canny storyteller, ties up enough strands to satisfy readers, while leaving enough loose ends to make us eager for Ranger Mathews's next adventure in the Lone Star State."—Tom Nolan, Wall Street Journal
"Locke's beautifully written crime fiction has a remarkable immediacy -- you breathe with the characters and walk in their paths."—Seattle Times
"Pulse-pounding."—Chicago Tribune
"Locke skillfully packs Heaven, My Home with realistic and, at times, uncomfortable situations as she depicts complicated characters. . . . [Locke] once again excels in her superior storytelling."—Oline Cogdill, Associated Press
"With her usual aplomb, Locke tackles history and its all-too-real emotional fallout in this splendid follow-up."—Boston Globe
"The crime she really concerns herself with is an existential one: the legacy of America's original sin. . . . [Locke] writes with the authenticity of a lived experience."—Madhulika Sikka, Washington Post
"Riveting."—Philadelphia Inquirer
"A thrilling mystery, yes, but it's also a powerful meditation on what it means to be human in these frightening times."—Texas Observer
"In this scalp-prickling encore to her Edgar-winning Bluebird, Bluebird, Locke brings back intrepid Texas Ranger Darren Matthews . . . a gumbo of race and class prejudices captured in vivid detail."—O Magazine
"Attica Locke's novel is masterful."—San Francisco Chronicle
"A propulsive and compelling novel [with] passages of gorgeous lyricism, with loving, elegiac evocations of Texas set alongside extended meditations on displacement, reconciliation and forgiveness, and on what 'home' means.'"—Guardian [UK]
"[Locke is] the most celebrated African-American writer of crime fiction. Although her books are about the black experience in the US, they are universal in scope."—Financial Times [UK]
"This is a beautifully and instantly gripping crime novel. . . . Locke is one of the emerging stars of crime fiction."—Booklist, starred review
"Locke's advancement here is so bracing that you can't wait to discover what happens next along her East Texas highway."—Kirkus, starred review
"Locke makes the complex backstory accessible. This one's another Edgar contender."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"Few suspense novelists display a better grip of political and racial divides than Attica Locke, and she spins a hell of a good story as well, introducing characters and locales you will want to visit again and again."—BookPage (starred review)
"Locke's new novel is a mystery ripe for this age. . . . What makes Locke's mysteries so good is her ability to conjure up a mood with vivid prose. Her depiction of Texas is so evocative you can practically hear the beer cans cracking open and smell the swamp water."—Buzzfeed
"Both a fascinating, smartly plotted mystery and a pertinent picture of the contemporary United States, Heaven, My Home is refreshing, dour and thrilling all at once. Readers will be anxious for more of Ranger Darren Mathews. This scintillating murder mystery, set in Trump-era East Texas, with a black main cast and racial concerns, is gripping, gorgeously written and relevant."—Shelf Awareness
"Locke is brilliant at creating tense mysteries where the setting is as alive, and important, as the characters without distracting-but rather enhancing-the mystery element. You get history, a great mystery, smart twists, rich characters, and a deep exploration of the justice-and injustice-system of our country."—BookRiot