"Mahle gathers recipes requiring little cookware or fuss, including one-pan dinners, toaster oven-friendly bakes and small dishes that can serve as snacks or light entrees. She shares tips for making the best of your (limited) workspace and, in a genius section called “Use It Up,” offers ideas for what to do with ingredients that tend to linger, like buttermilk, cauliflower and pumpkin puree. In the tiny (vacation) house of my dream-future, this will be the only cookbook on hand, but for now it will be a welcome addition to my home kitchen, with its charming lack of counter space." — BookPage



"Mahle's reassuring voice will guide home cooks along the way. An encouraging collection of meals for a variety of occasions, and a great help for readers with small kitchens." — Library Journal



"Annie is a super-talented and creative chef who pulls off several meals a day for large groups of hungry sailors from her small galley kitchen with a wood-burning stove. She also has a generous heart, so no surprise she is sharing her magic for how she does it and many of her best recipes (which respect the season, span the globe, and are thoughtfully written)."​ — ​Annie B. Copps, chef, cooking instructor, cookbook author, and co-founder of the Readable Feast​



"Annie Mahle's book The Tiny Kitchen Cookbook should be required reading for any cook looking for inventive, creative ways to prepare food in a small space, although I'll be using this book for its delicious recipes, and great kitchen savvy. You can feel Annie standing next to you in the kitchen giving you her best advice for every situation with lots of guidance for using leftovers and keeping things simple but delicious. I'm all in." ​— Diane Phillips, author of 14 cookbooks, including the James Beard Award nominated Perfect Party Food​



"Annie's simple approach makes small work of big flavors in a tiny space. To quote Annie: Focus and desire will get you more than halfway there". — Chef Kerry A. Altiero, for 29 years, Owner Co founder of Cafe Miranda, Rockland, Maine



"I'll never forget Annie Mahle swinging a wood stove door shut with her foot as she made a spectacular meal on the Riggin. I thought, 'this woman can cook!' This book proves just how much and how "little" went into that meal!" — Bill Green, Bill Green's Maine





