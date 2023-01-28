Free shipping on orders $35+

Recipes and Inspiration to Build a Lifetime of Confidence in the Kitchen

by Alison Cayne

Apr 4, 2017

320 Pages

artisan

9781579657871

Cooking / Cooking / Methods / Quick & Easy

Description

Named a Best Cookbook / Gift Book of the Year by Better Homes & Gardens, Library Journal, and Publishers Weekly

The Must-Have Book That Will Teach You How to Cook
Learning to cook has never been simpler—or more delicious—thanks to The Haven’s Kitchen Cooking School. Each of the book’s nine chapters centers on a key lesson: in the eggs chapter, readers will learn about timing and temperature while poaching, frying, and scrambling; in the soups chapter, they will learn to layer flavors through recipes like Green Curry with Chicken. The rigorously tested recipes—including wholesome lunches, dinner-party showstoppers, and delectable desserts—will become part of readers’ daily repertoires. Beautiful photographs show both the finished dishes and the how-to techniques, and helpful illustrations offer further guidance.

