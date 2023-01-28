Named a Best Cookbook / Gift Book of the Year by Better Homes & Gardens, Library Journal, and Publishers Weekly



The Must-Have Book That Will Teach You How to Cook

Learning to cook has never been simpler—or more delicious—thanks to The Haven’s Kitchen Cooking School. Each of the book’s nine chapters centers on a key lesson: in the eggs chapter, readers will learn about timing and temperature while poaching, frying, and scrambling; in the soups chapter, they will learn to layer flavors through recipes like Green Curry with Chicken. The rigorously tested recipes—including wholesome lunches, dinner-party showstoppers, and delectable desserts—will become part of readers’ daily repertoires. Beautiful photographs show both the finished dishes and the how-to techniques, and helpful illustrations offer further guidance.