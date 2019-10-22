Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Violet and Victor Write the Best-Ever Bookworm Book

by

Read by

Violet and Victor Small are twins on a mission: to write the best book in the whole, entire world–together! Victor is reluctant, but Violet is determined, and soon the ideas can’t come quickly enough.

They begin to write a story about a hungry Bookworm who is eating all the books in the library. Thanks to Victor’s brilliant ideas, Violet is able to save the day (and the library).

This delightful story-within-a-story is filled with good-natured sibling rivalry, and focuses on the spirit of cooperation, the satisfaction of a job well-done, and the magic of storytelling.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Books & Libraries

On Sale: April 7th 2020

Price: $1.98

ISBN-13: 9781549104428

Edition: Unabridged

