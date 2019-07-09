Using storytelling and employing the design thinking method, this book shows how companies all over the world are reducing working hours while becoming better, happier, more productive and creative workplaces, and how readers can scale that down to reinvent their own work lives.



The idea of success embraced by the global economy means being always-on, never missing an opportunity, and outworking your peers. But working ever-longer hours isn’t sustainable for companies or individuals. Fatigue-induced mistakes, whether in the operating room or factory line or trading floor, costs companies billions, and overwork alienates and burns out valuable workers. Yet as destructive as it is, the logic of modern capitalism demands that we work longer hours, and forever push ourselves to work even more.



But what if there is another way? Shorter tells the story of entrepreneurs and leaders all over the world who find that by eliminating distractions, reducing inefficiencies, and carving out time for highly focused work and high-quality collaboration, they can make their businesses more productive, profitable, creative, and sustainable. Shorter days also empower workers and improve their work-life balance; improve company recruitment and retention; and make leaders more thoughtful and decisive. They show the way to a future of work that is more efficient, sustainable, and humane.



Using design thinking, a business and product development process pioneered in Silicon Valley, futurist and consultant Alex Pang creates a step-by-step guide for readers to redesign their workdays-from reimagining the workday to designing initial trials, shortening meetings, streamlining communication, measuring the results, and selling the idea to investors and clients. He tells the story of this emerging global movement, the companies that are leading, it, and how readers can join it.

