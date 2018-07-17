Revenger: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *





The galaxy is filled with treasures… if you have the courage to find them.





Revenger is a rocket-fueled tale of space pirates, buried treasure, and phantom weapons, of unspeakable hazards and single-minded heroism… and of vengeance…Adrana and Fura Ness are the newest crew members of the legendary Captain Rackamore’s ship, using their mysterious powers as Bone Readers to find clues about their next score. But there might be more waiting for them in space than adventure and fortune: the fabled and feared Bosa Sennen, in particular.