Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Revenger
Booktrack Edition
Winner of the 2017 Locus AwardRead More
Adrana and Fura Ness are the newest crew members of the legendary Captain Rackamore’s ship, using their mysterious powers as Bone Readers to find clues about their next score. But there might be more waiting for them in space than adventure and fortune: the fabled and feared Bosa Sennen, in particular.
Revenger: Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *
Revenger is a rocket-fueled tale of space pirates, buried treasure, and phantom weapons, of unspeakable hazards and single-minded heroism… and of vengeance…
Adrana and Fura Ness are the newest crew members of the legendary Captain Rackamore’s ship, using their mysterious powers as Bone Readers to find clues about their next score. But there might be more waiting for them in space than adventure and fortune: the fabled and feared Bosa Sennen, in particular.
The galaxy is filled with treasures… if you have the courage to find them.
*Booktrack is an immersive format that pairs traditional audiobook narration to complementary music. The tempo and rhythm of the score are in perfect harmony with the action and characters throughout the audiobook. Gently playing in the background, the music never overpowers or distracts from the narration, so listeners can enjoy every minute. When you purchase this Booktrack edition, you receive the exact narration as the traditional audiobook available, with the addition of music throughout.
Audiobook Downloadable
Edition: Unabridged
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A swashbuckling thriller--Pirates of the Caribbean meets Firefly--that nevertheless combines the author's trademark hard SF with effective, coming-of-age characterization."
—The Guardian
—The Guardian
"Revenger is classic Reynolds-that is to say, top of the line science fiction, where characters are matched beautifully with ideas and have to find their place in a complex future. More!"—Greg Bear
"Alastair Reynolds [is] one of the leading lights of the New Space Opera Movement . . . . Revenger is tremendous fun." —Locus
"Reynolds has sketched in a galaxy littered with the relics of former civilizations (human and alien), with plenty left to the reader's imagination, and room for a sequel."—Library Journal
"An expert mix of the fantastical and horrific."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
"Reynolds' newest action-packed science fiction novel is
a tale of sisterly devotion, heartbreaking loss, and brutal vengeance . . . Fans will enjoy the well-developed characters and detailed world building."—Booklist
"A blindingly clever imagining of our solar system in the far flung future."—The Sun
"A rollicking adventure yarn with action, abduction, fights, properly scary hazards, very grisly torture and even ghosts of a sort."—The Daily Telegraph
"By far the most enjoyable book Reynolds has ever written."—SFX
"The World of Revenger is undeniably fascinating, and with Reynolds as your storyteller, a journey into it is definitely worthwhile."—SciFiNow
"Basically, it's Treasure Island meets Moby Dick, set in space, with a nice Blade Runner-ish color palette and a cast of character worthy of a Terry Gilliam movie. I loved it."—Joanne Harris
"Reynolds makes the human story compelling in a narrative that, spiced with bizarre characters aplenty and propelled by vengeance, smacks intriguingly of everything from Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island to Mad Max."—Nature
"An excellent, gripping piece of work."—SFANDF Reviews
"A delightful romp through the spaceways."—Interzone
"A must-read . . . an unexpectedly personal and emotionally-driven tale of determination and retribution - with some great twists along the way and a gutsy heroine who will appeal to fans of young adult literature."—Starbust
"A layered star-spanning odyssey filled with drama, adventure, and, yes, revenge."—AudioFile