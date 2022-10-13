National Cookbook Month Sweepstakes
Ghetto Gastro Presents Black Power Kitchen
Jon Gray; Pierre Serrao; Lester Walker; Osayi Endolyn (As told to)
Named one of Publishers Weekly's Top 10 Cooking & Food Books for Fall 2022
Knowledge Is Power
Part cookbook. Part manifesto. Created with big Bronx energy, Black Power Kitchen combines 75 mostly plant-based, layered-with-flavor recipes with immersive storytelling, diverse voices, and striking images and photographs that celebrate Black food and Black culture, and inspire larger conversations about race, history, food inequality, and how eating well can be a pathway to personal freedom and self-empowerment.
Ghetto Gastro Presents Black Power Kitchen is the first book from the Bronx-based culinary collective, and it does for the cookbook what Ghetto Gastro has been doing for the food world in general--disrupt, expand, reinvent, and stamp it with their unique point of view. Ghetto Gastro sits at the intersection of food, music, fashion, visual arts, and social activism. They've partnered with Nike and Beats by Dre, designed cookware sold through Williams-Sonoma and Target, and won a Future of Gastronomy award from the World's 50 Best.
Now they bring their multidisciplinary approach to a cookbook, with nourishing recipes that are layered with waves of crunch, heat, flavor, and umami. They are born of the authors' cultural heritage and travels--from riffs on family dishes like Strong Back Stew and memories of Uptown with Red Velvet Cake to neighborhood icons like Triboro Tres Leches and Chopped Stease (their take on the classic bodega chopped cheese) to recipes redolent of the African diaspora like Banana Leaf Fish and King Jaffe Jollof. All made with a sense of swag.
Join Vegan Richa’s Instant Pot revolution with brand new techniques to level up your favorite plant-based meals
Welcome to Vegan Richa’s kitchen, where hearty flavors and easy recipes are your passport to delicious, satisfying meals every day of the week. Whether you are an Instant Pot™ pro or newbie, you’ll learn how to save time and maximize the potential of your Instant Pot™ with Richa’s inventive new techniques for
- layered pot-in-pot cooking (Crunchwraps!)
- one-pot meals (Spicy Peanut Noodles in minutes)
- dump-and-done meals (comforting Wild Rice Soup and Chana Masala—no sautéing)
- roasting and caramelizing (Mushroom Gyros)
- and much more!
PlantYou
by Carleigh Bodrug
Foreword by Dr. Will Bulsiewicz, MD
INSTANT NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER
Plant-based eating doesn't have to be complicated! The delicious recipes in this easy-to-follow cookbook are guaranteed to keep you inspired and motivated.
Enter PlantYou, the ridiculously easy plant-based, oil-free cookbook with over 140+ healthy vegan recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, cheese sauces, salad dressings, dessert and more!
In her eagerly anticipated debut cookbook, Carleigh Bodrug, the Founder of the wildly popular social media community PlantYou, provides readers with the ultimate full color guidebook that makes plant-based meal planning, grocery shopping and cooking a breeze. With every single recipe, you will find a visual infographic marking the ingredients you need, making it easy to shop, determine portion sizes, and dive into the delicious and nutritious dishes.
Get ready for mouthwatering dishes like Chocolate Chip Banana Bread Breakfast Cookies, Best Ever Cauli Wings, and the Big BOSS Burrito that you simply won’t believe are made from plants.
“An instant kitchen classic…In your quest to find delicious food that also promotes health, both human health and the health of the planet and the animals we share our world with, you’ve come to the right place.”
—from the foreword by Dr. Will Bulsiewicz
Two Meals a Day Cookbook
by Mark Sisson
With Brad Kearns
In this companion book to Two Meals a Day, the New York Times bestselling author of The Primal Blueprint and The Keto Reset Diet Mark Sisson uses his health and fitness expertise to craft delicious and healthy meals for the latest diet trend — intermittent fasting.
Mark Sisson—author of the bestseller The Primal Blueprint and forefather of the ancestral health movement—unveiled his groundbreaking new lifestyle approach in Two Meals A Day, showing readers how to master their metabolic flexibility and reap the incredible benefits of intermittent fasting. Now, in the TWO MEALS A DAY COOKBOOK, Sisson will help you implement this eating style with nourishing recipes and a plan that is easy to adhere to for a lifetime.
The profound benefits of intermittent fasting are scientifically validated and undisputed, including:
- Encouraging cellular repair
- Facilitating fat burning
- Strengthening your body's defenses against disease
- Boosting memory retention
- Improving heart rate and blood pressure
TWO MEALS A DAY COOKBOOK includes delicious, nutrient-rich recipes in a variety of categories, all to assist you in gracefully burning fat all while maintain energy, focus, and mood stability. With over 100 mouth-watering recipes, it’s the ultimate addition to any recipe collection for anyone looking to make an enjoyable and lasting lifestyle transformation.
Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking
Cheryl Day
There is nothing more satisfying or comforting than tying on a favorite apron and baking something delicious. And nowhere has this been so woven into life than in the American South, where the attitude is that every day is worthy of a special treat from the kitchen.
Cheryl Day, one of the South’s most respected bakers, a New York Times bestselling author, and co-owner—with her husband, Griff—of Savannah’s acclaimed Back in the Day Bakery, is a direct descendent of this storied Southern baking tradition. Literally: her great-great-grandmother was an enslaved pastry cook famous for her biscuits and cakes. Now Cheryl brings together her deep experience, the conversations she’s had with grandmothers and great-aunts and sister-bakers, and her passion for collecting local cookbooks and handwritten recipes in a definitive collection of over two hundred tried-and-true recipes that celebrate the craft of from-scratch Southern baking.
Flaky, buttery biscuits. Light and crisp fritters. Muffins and scones with a Southern twist, using ingredients like cornmeal, pecans, sorghum, and cane syrup. Cookies that satisfy every craving. The big spectacular cakes, of course, layer upon layer bound by creamy frosting, the focal point of every celebration. And then the pies. Oh, the pies!
The book steeps the baker in not only the recipes, ingredients, and special flavor profiles of Southern baking but also the very nuances of how to be a better baker. With Cheryl as your guide, it’s like having generations of Southern bakers standing over your shoulder, showing you just how to cream butter and sugar, fold whipped egg whites into batter, adjust for the temperature and humidity in your kitchen, and master those glorious piecrusts by overcoming the thing that experienced bakers know—a pie dough can sense fear!
Time to get out that apron.
Kids Cook Dinner
Deanna F. Cook
It's kids' cooking night—and they’re in charge of making dinner!
This selection of 25 easy, budget-friendly dinner recipes from the best-selling Cooking Class series teaches kids how to make tasty, healthy meals with easy-to-follow step-by-step photos. The recipes feature a range of kid favorites, including Popcorn Chicken, Easy Cheesy Quesadillas, Pasta with Tomatoes & Fresh Mozzarella, Black Beans & Rice, Pizza, Meatballs with Creamy Sauce, Super Sliders, and Supper Salad have been specially selected for their budget-friendliness (averaging $2 a serving) and use of easy-to-find pantry staples, as well as their nutritional value.
With instructions on basic cooking skills, like chopping vegetables and stir-frying, grocery shopping, and kitchen safety, Kids Cook Dinner offers aspiring chefs ages 8 to 12 everything they need to know to successfully—and proudly—put a healthy, homecooked meal on the table that the whole family will love.
Packed with recipes that are max 10 minutes to prep and 10 minutes to cook, RAMSAY IN 10 is your new everyday cookbook.
In Ramsay in 10, superstar chef, Gordon Ramsay, returns with 100 new and delicious recipes inspired by his YouTube series watched by millions across the globe – you’ll be challenged to get creative in the kitchen and learn how to cook incredible, flavorsome dishes in just ten minutes.
Whether you need something super quick to assemble, like his Microwave Sticky Toffee Pudding, or you’re looking to impress the whole family, with a tasty One Pan Pumpkin Pasta or some Chicken Souvlaki – these are recipes guaranteed to become instant classics and with each time you cook, you'll get faster and faster with Gordon's shortcuts to speed up your cooking, reduce your prep times and get the very best from simple, fresh ingredients.
'When I'm shooting Ramsay in 10, I'm genuinely full of excitement and energy because I get to show everyone how to really cook with confidence. It doesn't matter if it takes you 10 minutes, 12 minutes or even 15 minutes, to me, it's about sharing my 25 years’ of knowledge, expertise and hands-on experience, to make everyone feel like better, happier cooks.' -- Gordon Ramsay
This is fine food at its fastest and fast food at its finest.