Little, Brown Young Readers Instagram Sweepstakes Official Rules

HACHETTE BOOK GROUP INSTAGRAM SWEEPSTAKES

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY

These Official Rules apply to all sweepstakes conducted by Hachette Book Group on Instagram via @littlebrownyoungreaders. Each individual sweepstakes will be announced on @littlebrownyoungreaders via a post (“Sweepstakes Post”). A Sweepstakes Post will include the sweepstakes’ name, how to enter, the entry deadline and the prize(s)/value(s). All information contained in a Sweepstakes Post is incorporated herein by reference.