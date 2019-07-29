Vulture View

Open this sweeping, soaring overview of turkey vultures and you'll sigh, it's so ravishing. You never thought you'd care about those scavengers you've probably seen swooping high above the highways, but the combination of the easy-to-read poetic text and Steve Jenkins's magnificent cut paper collages in bold colors against a deep blue sky will make you gasp. Watch the turkey vultures as they "sniff, search, seek / for foods that . . . reek. . . Vultures like a mess. They land and dine. Rotten is fine." At the end you'll find a detailed "Get to Know Vultures" section, including the Turkey Vulture Society's website at www.vulturesociety.homestead.com, which contains facts and lots of wonderful color close-up photos.

Themes : ANIMALS. STORIES IN RHYME.