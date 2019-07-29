Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Vulture View

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • His picture book is a welcome resource, particularly for regions in which the soaring of the turkey vultures overhead is a familiar sight.
    –School Library Journal
  • Vultures may seem an unlikely subject for a literary celebration, but this playful, brief poem and accompanying collages serve as a pleasing celebration.–Kirkus Reviews

IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:

  • Bash, Barbara. Urban Roosts: Where Birds Nest in the City. Little, Brown, 1990. ISBN-13: 978-0316083126
  • Blake, Robert J. Fledgling. Philomel, 2000. ISBN-13: 978-0698119857
  • Cowcher, Helen. Whistling Thorn. Scholastic, 1993. ISBN-13: 978-0590494250
  • Davies, Nicola. White Owl, Barn Owl. Candlewick, 2007. ISBN-13: 978-0763633646
  • Demuth, Patricia Brennan. Cradles in the Trees: The Story of Bird Nests. Macmillan, 1994. ISBN-13: 978-0027284669
  • Florian, Douglas. On the Wing: Bird Poems and Paintings. Harcourt, 1996. ISBN-13: 978-0152004972
  • Franco, Betsy. Birdsongs. McElderry, 2007. ISBN-13: 978-0689877773
  • Sayre, April Pulley. If You Should Hear a Honey Guide. Houghton Mifflin, 1995. ISBN-13: 978-0395715451
  • Schaefer, Lola M. Arrowhawk. Henry Holt, 2004. ISBN-13: 978-0805063714
  • Yolen, Jane. Bird Watch: A Book of Poetry. Philomel, 1990. ISBN-13: 978-0698117761
  • Yolen, Jane. Wild Wings: Poems for Young People. Wordsong/Boyds Mills, 2002. ISBN-13: 978-1590781739