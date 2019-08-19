Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

United Tweets of America: 50 State Birds: Their Stories, Their Glories

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • It must be said, this book is a hoot.
    School Library Journal
  • [A] rollicking roll call of state fast facts…this lighthearted look…will be welcome.
    Kirkus

IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:

Borden, Louise. America Is… McElderry, 2002.

Brisson, Pat. Your Best Friend, Kate. Bradbury, 1989.

Cheney, Lynne. Our 50 States: A Family Adventure Across America. Simon & Schuster, 2006.

Cherry, Lynne. The Armadillo from Amarillo. Harcourt, 1994.

Guthrie, Woody. This Land Is Your Land. Little, Brown, 1998.

Keller, Laurie. The Scrambled States of America. Henry Holt, 1998.

Keller, Laurie. The Scrambled States of America Talent Show. Henry Holt, 2008.

Priceman, Marjorie. How to Make a Cherry Pie and See the U.S.A. Knopf, 2008.

Talbott, Hudson. We’re Back!: A Dinosaur’s Story. Random House, 1993.

Woodson, Jacqueline. Show Way. Illus. by Hudson Talbott. Putnam, 2005.

Yaccarino, Dan. Go, Go America. Scholastic, 2008.

Yorinks, Adrienne. Quilt of States. National Geographic, 2005.