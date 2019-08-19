Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

The Story of Snow: The Science of Winter’s Wonder

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • Sure to get young scientists outside in the cold, particularly as it helpfully includes crystal-catching instructions.
    Kirkus
  • Libraries in areas where snow falls will definitely want to add this title to their collections, but it would enhance lessons on weather anywhere.
    School Library Journal

