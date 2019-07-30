Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

The Secret Life of Ms. Finkleman

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • “Sense and Sensibility and Sea Monsters) keeps tight control of the inventive material, ensuring that the unpredictable developments hit with a zing; his confident handling of an unusual mlange of elements will entertain readers with a wide range of tastes.” – Publishers Weekly

IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:

  • Abbott, Tony. Firegirl. Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, 2006.
  • Angleberger, Tom. The Strange Case of Origami Yoda. Amulet, 2010.
  • Lockhart, E. The Disreputable History of Frankie Landau-Banks. Hyperion, 2008.
  • Spinelli, Jerry. Loser. HarperCollins, 2002.
  • Yee, Lisa. Stanford Wong Flunks Big-time. Arthur A. Levine Books, 2005.