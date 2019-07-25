The Magic Thief

Nevery's apprentice, and indeed, he seems to have a talent for remembering spells, even though he can't read. Conn is brash, outspoken, truthful, ever curious, loyal, and has a natural affinity for magic. You might think of this as Harry Potter lite, but it's far more than that. Conn's spirited narration will keep readers glued as he attends school, the academicos, to learn to read, searches for his own locus magicalicus, and works to discover who or what is responsible for the unraveling magic in the city.

Interspersed between chapters of Conn's narrative are gray-toned pages of entries from Nevery's journal, providing a separate point of view on the crisis and on Conn himself. At the bottom of some of those pages are messages written in runes that readers will love to decode. (The Wellmet runic alphabet is printed at the back of the book.) Students can use it to compose notes to each other about the story. There's also a nice recipe for the biscuits that Conn loves to eat. If you are reading the book aloud, which you should, bake up some biscuits to munch while you read. At www.magicthief.com, you'll find a nicely designed website to go along with the book, the first in a trilogy.

Reviewed by : JF.

