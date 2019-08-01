Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

The Dunderheads

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • With action galore, a villain foiled by clever kids, a laugh a minute, a profusion of illustrations with broad age appeal, and an easily read text, this is a winner.
    Horn Book
  • Roberts’ illustrations match Fleischman’s quirky tale tone-for-tone, drafting each kid in a signature style and breaking up page compositions to bring some pizazz to the caper. A fun, stick-it-to-teacher romp with no redeeming message, but cleverness in spades.
    Booklist

