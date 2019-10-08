Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Queen of Hearts

CRITICS HAVE SAID

The story is played out in small moments, sometimes heart-wrenching, sometimes sweet, and always poignant.
School Library Journal

Brooks’s premise may not instantly click with readers, but they will sympathize with the book’s prickly heroine, who feels as though “my world as a normal person has just ended.”
Publishers Weekly

