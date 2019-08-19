Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Owney, the Mail-Pouch Pooch

CRITICS HAVE SAID

    • Barasch’s watercolors bring this historical dog to endearing life.
      Miami Herald
    • Readers will be captivated by Owney’s journey from hungry and homeless to beloved guardian of the mail trains… sure to develop a loyal following among lovers of dog stories.
      Starred, School Library Journal
    • Ever alert and increasingly covered in tags attached at his many stopovers, this small dog makes an engaging centerpiece.
      Kirkus Reviews
    • Kudos to Kerby who…did plenty of research for this kid-friendly history. . . . The Ink-and-watercolor paintings, ranging from two-page spreads to vignettes, are varied and interesting.
      Booklist
    • Watercolor-and-ink sketches warmly illustrate the mixed-breed terrier and showcase the varied architectural styles that housed post offices around the country.
      Horn Book
    • This is a versatile little doggy number: it could also serve as a readaloud . . . or it could serve as an offbeat springboard to explorations of travel or even the postal system.
      Bulletin for the Center of Children

