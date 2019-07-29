Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

May I Pet Your Dog?: The How-to Guide for Kids Meeting Dogs (and Dogs Meeting Kids)

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • Harry’s advice will certainly come in handy, and dogs will appreciate the safety and consideration shown by readers who put the techniques into practice.
    –Amanda Moss, School Library Journal
  • Children who are afraid of dogs, as well as those who love them, will find this volume useful and encouraging.
    –Kirkus Reviews

