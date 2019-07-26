Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Tale

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • A seamless and supremely satisfying presentation of art and text.
    –Martha Topol, School Library Journal
  • Even children who can already talk a blue streak will come away satisfied that their own strong emotions have been mirrored and legitimized, and readers of all ages will recognize the agonizing frustration of a little girl who knows far more than she can articulate.
    –Jennifer Mattson, Booklist
  • Willems once again demonstrates his keen insight with a story both witty and wise.
    –Publishers Weekly
  • Here hand-drawn pictures and computer-manipulated photographs join in a happy marriage in a situation any parent will understand.
    –Ken Marantz and Sylvia Marantz, Children

IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:

  • Alborough, Jez. Where’s My Teddy? Candlewick, 1992. ISBN-13: 978-1564024688
  • Clark, Emma Chichester. Where Are You, Blue Kangaroo? Doubleday, 2000. ISBN-13: 978-0440417606
  • Cocca-Leffler, Maryann. Missing: One Stuffed Rabbit. Albert Whitman, 1998. ISBN-13: 978-0807551622
  • Cowell, Cressida. That Rabbit Belongs to Emily Brown. Hyperion, 2007. ISBN-10: 1423106458
  • Falconer, Ian. Olivia… and the Missing Toy. Atheneum, 2003. ISBN-13: 978-0689852916
  • Feiffer, Jules. I Lost My Bear. Morrow, 1998. ISBN-13: 978-0688177225
  • Freeman, Don. Corduroy. Viking, 1968. ISBN-13: 978-0142408391
  • Galbraith, Kathryn O. Laura Charlotte. Philomel, 1990. ISBN-13: 978-0698114371
  • Hughes, Shirley. Dogger. Lothrop, 1988. ISBN-13: 978-0099927907
  • Ichikawa, Satomi. La La Rose. Philomel, 2004. ISBN-13: 978-0399240294
  • MacLachlan, Patricia, and Emily MacLachlan. Bittle. HarperCollins, 2004. ISBN-13: 978-0060009618
  • Moss, Miriam. Don’t Forget I Love You. Dial, 2004. ISBN-13: 978-0142405482
  • Neubecker, Robert. Wow! City! Hyperion, 2004. ISBN-13: 978-0786809516
  • Smith, Maggie. Paisley. Knopf, 2004. ISBN-13: 978-0786809516
  • Willems, Mo. Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus. Hyperion, 2003. ISBN-13: 978-0786819881
  • Willems, Mo. Knuffle Bunny Too: A Case of Mistaken Identity. Hyperion, 2007. ISBN-13: 978-1423102991
  • Willems, Mo. Leonardo the Terrible Monster. Hyperion, 2005. ISBN-13: 978-0786852949