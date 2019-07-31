Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Junie B., First Grader: Cheater Pants (Junie B. Jones series)

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • Dollops of humor keep the plot from being heavy-handed. The adults and children are believably portrayed, and the comical drawings match the tone of the story.
    –School Library Journal

IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:

Brisson, Pat. The Summer My Father Was Ten. Boyds Mills, 1998.

Cameron, Ann. More Stories Huey Tells. Farrar, 1997.

Cameron, Ann. The Stories Huey Tells. Knopf, 1995.

Cleary, Beverly. Ramona the Pest. Morrow, 1968.

Greene, Stephanie. Show and Tell. Clarion, 1998.

Havill, Juanita. Jamaica and the Substitute Teacher. Houghton Mifflin, 1999.

Kline, Suzy. Mary Marony and the Chocolate Surprise. Putnam, 1995.

Look, Lenore. Alvin Ho: Allergic to Girls, School, and Other Scary Things. Schwartz & Wade, 2008.

Lowry, Lois. All About Sam. Houghton Mifflin, 1988. (And others in the Sam series.)

McKissack, Patricia C. The Honest-to-Goodness Truth. Atheneum, 2000.

Park, Barbara.Junie B. Jones and the Stupid Smelly Bus. Random, 1992. (And others in the Junie B. Jones series.)

Peters, Julie Anne. The Stinky Sneakers Contest. Little, Brown, 1992.

Polacco, Patricia. Chicken Sunday. Philomel, 1992.

Rathmann, Peggy. Ruby the Copycat. Scholastic, 1991.

Soto, Gary. Too Many Tamales. Putnam, 1993.

Weeks, Sarah. Oggie Cooder. Scholastic, 2008.