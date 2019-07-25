Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Harry Potter series)

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • “Readers are in for a delightful romp with this debut from a British author who dances in the footsteps of P.L. Travers and Roald Dahl. ” – Publishers Weekly

IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:

  • Alexander, Lloyd. The Book of Three. Henry Holt, 1964. (And others in the Chronicles of Prydain series.)
  • Bath, K. P. The Secret of Castle Cant. Little, Brown, 2004.
  • Dahl, Roald. The BFG. Farrar, 1982.
  • Dahl, Roald. The Witches. Farrar, 1983.
  • Edwards, Julie. The Last of the Really Great Great Whangdoodles. HarperCollins, 1974.
  • Farmer, Nancy. House of the Scorpion. Simon & Schuster, 2002.
  • Ibbotson, Eva. The Secret of Platform 13. Dutton, 1998.
  • L’Engle, Madeleine. A Wrinkle in Time. Farrar, 1962.
  • Nodelman, Perry. The Same Place But Different. Simon & Schuster, 1995.
  • Paolini, Christopher. Eragon. Knopf, 2003. (And others in the Inheritance Cycle series.)
  • Patterson, James. Maximum Ride: The Angel Experiment. Little, Brown, 2005. (And others in the Maximum Ride series.)
  • Pullman, Philip. The Golden Compass. Knopf, 1996. (And others in the His Dark Materials series.)
  • Riordan, Rick. The Lightning Thief. Miramax/Hyperion, 2005.
  • Sachar, Louis. Holes. Farrar, 1998.
  • Strickland, Brad. Dragon’s Plunder. Atheneum, 1992.
  • Stroud, Jonathan. The Amulet of Samarkand. Hyperion, 2003.
  • Wrede, Patricia. Dealing with Dragons. Harcourt, 1990.
  • Yolen, Jane. Wizard’s Hall. Harcourt, 1991.