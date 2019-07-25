Just right for little hands is a winsome series about gosling friends, with spare, irresistible watercolors on all-white square pages. Start with Gossie. about a small, yellow gosling, her orange bill always open in an expression of happy anticipation. Gossie likes to wear her bright red boots every day to eat, sleep, ride, hide, and walk. One morning, Gossie can not find her bright red boots anywhere, so she looks everywhere. Where does she find them? "On someone else's feet!" That someone is another little yellow gosling named Gertie. The two little goslings then share, one boot for each.

Themes : ANIMALS. CREATIVE DRAMA. FRIENDSHIP.