Glass Slipper, Gold Sandal: A Worldwide Cinderella

Taking bits and pieces of plot and descriptions from 17 different versions of the Cinderella story worldwide, Newbery Medal winner Paul Fleischman (Joyful Noise: Poems for Two Voices; HarperCollins, 1988) offers up a composite story, a melting pot of Cinderellas. The busy paneled paintings look like folk art stencils, and each one reflects its country of origin. Cinderella dresses in a sarong of gold (Indonesia), with a cloak of kingfisher feathers (China), and sandals of gold (Iraq). The man of her dreams is, alternately, a prince, a king, and even a magistrzate (Korea), all searching for the girl who fits the shoe

Themes : FAIRY TALES. MULTICULTURAL BOOKS.