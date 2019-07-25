Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Fortunately, the Milk

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • “Gaiman knocks it out of the park again with this imaginative story.” – School Library Journal
  • If your kids still allow you to read aloud to them, this book is for you.– Newsday

IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:

  • Gaiman, Neil. Odd and the Frost Giants. HarperCollins, 2009.
  • Gaiman, Neil. The Graveyard Book. HarperCollins, 2010.
  • Gerwitz, Adina Rishe. Zebra Forest. Candlewick, 2013.
  • Grabenstein, Chris. Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library. Random House Books for Young Readers, 2013.
  • Patterson, James. Treasure Hunters. Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, 2013.
  • Selfors, Suzanne. The Sasquatch Escape (Imaginary Veterinary series). Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, 2013.