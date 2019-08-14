Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Encyclopedia Prehistorica Dinosaurs: The Definitive Pop-Up

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • Be forewarned: the book is so enticing that children will find it impossible to keep their hands off it, possibly causing problems with the delicate pop-ups.
    Joy Fleishhacker, School Library Journal
  • With fascinating facts accompanying intricate creations by two master paper engineers, this book is eons away from your basic, dry encyclopedia.
    Child Magazine
  • With so many layers and moving paper parts-watercolored on all sides-readers may begin to feel like paleontologists unearthing fossils. Dino fans won’t be disappointed.
    Publishers Weekly
  • I have observed many children looking at this fabulous book for the first time and have felt, just as they did, like exclaiming “FANTASTIC!”
    Sheilah Egan, Children

IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:

Bausum, Ann. Dragon Bones and Dinosaur Eggs: A Photobiography of Explorer Roy Chapman Andrews. National Geographic, 2000. ISBN-13: 978-0792271239

Bishop, Nic. Digging for Bird-Dinosaurs: An Expedition to Madagascar. Houghton Mifflin, 2000. ISBN-13: 978-0618196821

Brown, Don. Rare Treasure: Mary Anning and Her Remarkable Discoveries. Houghton Mifflin, 1999. ISBN-13: 978-0618310814

Butterworth, Oliver. The Enormous Egg. Little, Brown, 1956. ISBN-13: 978-0316119207

Dixon, Dougal. Amazing Dinosaurs: The Fiercest, the Tallest, the Toughest, the Smallest. Boyds Mills Press, 2000. ISBN-13: 978-1563977732

French, Vivian. T. Rex. Candlewick, 2004. ISBN-13: 978-1406312904

Gibbons, Gail. Dinosaur Discoveries. Holiday House, 2005. ISBN-13: 978-0823420308

Jenkins, Steve. Prehistoric Actual Size. Houghton Mifflin, 2005. ISBN-13: 978-0618535781

Kudlinski, Kathleen V. Boy, Were We Wrong About Dinosaurs! Dutton, 2005. ISBN-13: 978-0525469780

Larson, Peter and Kristin Donnan. Bones Rock!: Everything You Need to Know to Be a Paleontologist. Invisible Cities, 2004. ISBN-13: 978-1931229357

Prelutsky, Jack. Tyrannosaurus Was a Beast. Greenwillow, 1988. ISBN-13: 978-0688115692

Sabuda, Robert. America the Beautiful: A Pop-Up Book. Little Simon, 2004. ISBN-13: 978-0689847448

Sabuda, Robert, and Matthew Reinhart. Encyclopedia Prehistorica: Mega-Beasts. Candlewick, 2007. ISBN-13: 978-0763622305

Sabuda, Robert, and Matthew Reinhart. Encyclopedia Prehistorica: Sharks and other Sea Monsters. Candlewick, 2006. ISBN-13: 978-0763622299

Sloan, Christopher. Feathered Dinosaurs. National Geographic, 2000. ISBN-13: 978-0792272199

Tanaka, Shelley. Graveyards of the Dinosaurs. Hyperion, 1998. ISBN-13: 978-0786815401

 