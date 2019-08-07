Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Diary of a Worm

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • This quirky worm’s-eye view of the world makes these ubiquitous invertebrates a little more understandable and a lot more fun.
    –School Library Journal

IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:

Arnold, Tedd. Hi! Fly Guy. Scholastic, 2005. (And others in the Fly Guy series.)

Arnold, Tedd. There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed Fly Guy. Scholastic, 2007.

Cannon, Janell. Stellaluna. Harcourt, 1993.

Child, Lauren. That Pesky Rat. Candlewick, 2002.

Cronin, Doreen. Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type. Simon & Schuster, 2000.

Cronin, Doreen. Diary of a Fly. Simon & Schuster, 2007.

Cronin, Doreen. Diary of a Spider. Simon & Schuster, 2005.

Cushman, Doug. Inspector Hopper’s Mystery Year. HarperCollins, 2003.

French, Jackie. Diary of a Wombat. Clarion, 2003.

McMullan, Kate. I Stink! HarperCollins, 2002.

Provensen, Alice. A Day in the Life of Murphy. Simon & Schuster, 2003.

Taback, Simms. There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly. Viking, 1997.

Teague, Mark. Dear Mrs. LaRue: Letters from Obedience School. Scholastic, 2002.
(And others in the Ike LaRue series)

Tyson, Leigh Ann. An Interview with Harry the Tarantula. National Geographic, 2003.

Westcott, Nadine Bernard. I Know an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly. Little, Brown, 1980.

Wheeler, Lisa. Old Cricket. Atheneum, 2003.

Wilson, Karma. Sweet Briar Goes to School. Dial, 2003.

 

 