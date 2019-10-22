Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Death Cloud

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • A rollicking good read, this book will offer a solid introduction to the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle for younger teens.
    Kirkus Review
  • A menacing villain and an unexpected twist make for a thoroughly engaging read that will keep readers turning pages.
    School Library Journal

IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:

Carbone, Elisa. Blood on the River: James Town 1607. Viking Juvenile, 2006.

Dowd, Siobhan. The London Eye Mystery. David Fickling Books, 2008.

Horowitz, Anthony. Scorpia Rising: An Alex Rider Mission. Philomel, 2011.

Stewart, Trenton Lee. The Mysterious Benedict Society. Little, Brown Young Readers, 2007.