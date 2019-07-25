Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Dave at Night

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • “This poignant and energetic novel, inspired by the author’s father’s childhood, comes with an all’s-well-that-ends-well conclusion that brings a sense of belonging to Dave and his orphan friends, yet delivers a surprise as well.” – Publishers Weekly

IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:

  • Bath, K. P. The Secret of Castle Cant. Little, Brown, 2004.
  • Bierman, Carol. Journey to Ellis Island: How My Father Came to America. Hyperion, 1998.
  • Choldenko, Gennifer. Al Capone Does My Shirts. Putnam, 2004.
  • Creech, Sharon. Ruby Holler. HarperCollins, 2002.
  • Curtis, Christopher Paul. Bud, Not Buddy. Delacorte, 1999.
  • Hughes, Langston. The Dream Keeper and Other Poems. Knopf, 1994.
  • Ibbotson, Eva. Journey to the River Sea. Dutton, 2002.
  • Myers, Walter Dean. Harlem. Scholastic, 1997.
  • Peck, Richard. The Teachers Funeral: A Comedy in Three Parts. Dial, 2004.
  • Porter, Tracey. Billy Creekmore. HarperCollins/Joanna Cotler, 2007.
  • Propp, Vera W. When the Soldiers Were Gone. Putnam, 1999.
  • Rowling, J. K. Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone. Scholastic, 1998. (And others in the Harry Potter series.)
  • Ryan, Pam Muoz. Riding Freedom. Scholastic, 1998.
  • Sachar, Louis. Holes. Farrar, 1998.
  • Snicket, Lemony. The Austere Academy. HarperCollins, 2000.
  • Snyder, Zilpha Keatley. Gib Rides Home. Delacorte, 1998.
  • Whelan, Gloria. Listening for Lions. HarperCollins, 2005.
  • Woodruff, Elvira. The Orphan of Ellis Island: A Time Travel Adventure. Scholastic, 1997.