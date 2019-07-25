Charlie Joe Jackson’s Guide to Extra Credit

Charlie Joe Jackson is back with more wisdom to share with middle-schoolers. As before, every bit of his advice is hard-won. Readers know they can trust Charlie; he’s been there, done that.

Early in the novel, we learn just why Charlie’s such an expert on “extra credit.’ His last report card wasn’t good, and his parents think the solution is an academic summer camp. Charlie would promise anything to avoid that. And he does! He’s going to deliver all As next quarter. How’s he going to do that? Extra Credit!

But getting that extra credit takes finesse. Charlie’s got lots of that! He shares it all in his story and the tips he offers in this second hilarious, surprising and absolutely true-to-real-life novel.

Reviewed by : LLW