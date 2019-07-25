Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Cartboy and the Time Capsule

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • “Diary of a Wimpy Kid lovers rejoiceyou may have found a new friend to laugh with and follow for the next several years.” – Children
  • “Campbell’s debut is fast and funny and dotted with drawings, labeled pictures and goofy timelines.” – Kirkus Reviews

IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:

  • Greenwald, Tommy. Charlie Joe Jackson’s Guide to Summer Vacation. Roaring Brook Press, 2013.
  • Pastis, Stephan. Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made. Candlewick, 2013.
  • Patterson, James and Chris Tebbets. Middle School: How I Survived Bullies, Broccoli, and Snake Hill. Little, Brown and Company, 2013.