Battle Bunny

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • An enthusiastically taboo, devil-may-care outing for combat fans and a great writing inspiration to use on old books headed for the bin.
    –Kirkus
  • This is a perfect book to give independent readers who are looking for something a little different. The unique layout and design will inspire creativity in readers.
    –School Library Journal

