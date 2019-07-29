Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Alvin Ho: Allergic to Camping, Hiking, and Other Natural Disasters

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • There are certain stories kids read and just feel good for having read: this is one of them.
    –School Library Journal

IF YOU LOVE THIS BOOK, THEN TRY:

  • Brunelle, Lynne. Camp Out!: The Ultimate Kid’s Guide, from the Backyard to the Backwoods. Workman, 2007.Cameron, Ann. The Stories Julian Tells. Yearling, 1989.

    Dowell, Frances O’Roark. Phineas L. Macguire . . . Erupts!: The First Experiment. Atheneum, 2006.

    Drake, Jane, and Ann Love. The Kids Campfire Book.Kids Can, 1998.

    George, Kristine O’Connell. Toasting Marshmallows: Camping Poems. Clarion, 2001.

    Gravett, Emily. Little Mouse’s Big Book of Fears.Simon & Schuster, 2008.

    Johnson, D. B. Henry Builds a Cabin. Houghton Mifflin, 2002.

    Johnson, D. B. Henry Hikes to Fitchburg. Houghton Mifflin, 2000.

    Krull, Kathleen. Houdini: World’s Greatest Mystery Man and Escape King. Walker, 2005.

    Lin, Grace. The Year of the Dog.Little, Brown, 2006.

    Look, Lenore. Alvin Ho: Allergic to Girls, School, and Other Scary Things. Schwartz & Wade, 2008.

    Look, Lenore. Ruby Lu, Brave and True. Atheneum, 2004. (And others in the Ruby Lu series.)

    McDonald, Megan. Stink: The Incredible Shrinking Kid.Candlewick, 2005. (And others in the Stink series.)

    Pennypacker, Sara. Clementine. Hyperion, 2006. (And others in the Clementine series.)

    Weeks, Sarah. Oggie Cooder. Scholastic, 2008. (And others in the Oggie Cooder series.)