A Wizard from the Start: The Incredible Boyhood and Amazing Inventions of Thomas Edison

CRITICS HAVE SAID

  • “Brown (Teedie: The Story of Young Teddy Roosevelt) offers a folksy, episodic picture book biography of Edison’s early years, highlighting his entrepreneurial spirit and love of experimentation, while incorporating a wealth of fascinating, little-known anecdotes about the accomplished inventor.”
    Publishers Weekly
  • “The concise narrative is sprinkled with original quotes and is well suited as a read-aloud…Brown’s signature sketches combine digital imagery and watercolors and reflect the period costume and key moments in Edison’s early life.”
    School Library Journal

