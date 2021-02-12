Get To Know: Cherie Jones

Back To Interviews



Cherie Jones won the Commonwealth Short Story Prize in 1999. She won both the Archie Markham Award and the A.M. Heath Prize at Sheffield Hallam in the UK. She still works as a lawyer, in addition to her writing. How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House is an intimate and visceral portrayal of interconnected lives, across race and class, in a rapidly changing Barbados resort town, told by an astonishing new author of literary fiction.

Survival is triumph.

I write mostly on the bed in my bedroom in the wee hours of the morning. I'm usually near 2 windows–one looks out unto the pasture and the other my favourite corner of the garden. There's a huge Moringa tree, a mango tree and a bay leaf tree. I've always felt especially drawn to that part of the garden, although I'm not sure why. Maybe because it's wilder and less manicured than other parts. I've provided a pic of the view of that corner from the window beside my bed.

As I write this, it's the last few days of my holiday and I'm binge-watching 'Bridgerton' on Netflix. I'm happily hooked! I love the exquisite costumes and storyline, it's amazing TV. Right before that I watched the entire series of 'The Queen's Gambit' which was also awesome. I love TV shows set in the past which feature strong, intelligent women.

I'm a Leo. Leo's are said to be passionate, expressive and sometimes stubborn! I'd say that's probably quite accurate!

I killed one of Tone’s lovers in How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House. I was sad about it, too. Her character was loud, brash and unrepentant, I loved her, but the scene where she featured simply wasn’t central to the story and in the end I had to kill her. It happens sometimes, but she’s a character I think will appear somewhere else in future. She’s still in my head.

