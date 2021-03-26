Voracious/ Little, Brown to Encourage Plant-Based Cooking for a Better World with LINDA MCCARTNEY’S FAMILY KITCHEN

New York-March 26, 2021

Little, Brown and Company has acquired North American rights to LINDA MCCARTNEY’S FAMILY KITCHEN: Over 90 Plant-Based Recipes to Save the Planet and Nourish the Soul, by Linda, Paul, Mary, and Stella McCartney. The book will be published under Little, Brown’s Voracious imprint on June 29, 2021.

Over thirty years ago, Linda McCartney first blazed the trail for meat-free cooking and shared the pleasure of eating compassionately around her family table. Now Paul McCartney, along with daughters Mary and Stella, bring Linda’s kitchen up to date, reinventing her best-loved recipes for the plant-based cook, alongside their favorite family stories and the dishes that they now eat at home.

An original food pioneer, Linda believed in great-tasting, wholesome, meat-free food, and embraced kindness and compassion in everything she did. Her legacy lives on in LINDA MCCARTNEY’S FAMILY KITCHEN, a collection of over 90 simple, fresh, and inventive plant-based recipes that fit perfectly with how we want to eat now.

In LINDA MCCARTNEY’S FAMILY KITCHEN, Paul, Mary, and Stella have reimagined Linda’s classic recipes, bringing them up to date for the modern plant-based cook. The way we eat is changing, with more and more people choosing a meat- and dairy-free diet, even if only for one or two days a week. And this change is kind to the planet, too: a plant-based diet can reduce an individual’s carbon footprint from food by up to 73 percent.

Alongside family favorites such as Linda’s “American-Style” Pancakes, Chili Non Carne, Sausage Rolls, and Shepherd’s Pie, Paul, Mary, and Stella share the dishes they make most at home: Pad Thai, Pulled Jackfruit Burgers, Panzanella Salad, and Crunchy Pecan Cookies, to name just a few of the simple, nourishing, and sustainable recipes included in this stylish book.

Complete with personal stories and intimate family photos spanning three decades, LINDA MCCARTNEY’S FAMILY KITCHEN is not only good for you but good for the planet too.

Paul McCartney said:

“Years ago, before anyone had woken up to the idea of environmental and health and animal welfare issues, Linda was blazing the trail with vegetarianism, telling people about it and promoting it. At home, she would cook for the family and these recipes have been now brought up to date for a modern audience, so they’re all now plant-based and fabulous. In the book there are family photographs and stories from those days, and of course lots of great, beautiful-tasting healthy recipes. So I hope this book inspires conversations about sustainability and about modern living amongst people besides also just giving them some great recipes to eat.”

Michael Szczerban, VP and Editorial Director of Voracious, said:

“It is an honor to help the McCartney family bring this important cookbook into American homes. Linda McCartney was a fantastic cook and an American pioneer who campaigned relentlessly for animal welfare and a sustainable future. Thirty years on, it is a privilege to help share this important message once more, and to bring her delicious recipes up to date for a plant-based audience.”

About the authors:

Linda McCartney (1941-1998) believed in great-tasting, honest, meat-free food and the shared pleasure that eating well could bring. As well as an activist, she was an iconic photographer: the first female photographer to have work featured on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. Her photographs have been exhibited at the Victoria and Albert Museum and at both London’s National Portrait Gallery and the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in the US. In LINDA MCCARTNEY’S FAMILY KITCHEN, Paul McCartney and his daughters—photographer, filmmaker, and food writer Mary and fashion designer Stella—are dedicated to sharing Linda’s trailblazing passion for wholesome cooking that is kind to the planet.

