Hachette Book Group Completes Acquisition of Workman Publishing

New York-September 23, 2021

Hachette Book Group announced today that they have completed their acquisition of Workman Publishing.

Michael Pietsch, CEO of Hachette Book Group, said, “This is a significant and exciting milestone for Hachette Book Group, as we welcome an extraordinary publisher to HBG. We have deep admiration for Workman’s publishing, its people, its authors and illustrators, its books, its commitment to backlist and its culture. The opportunity for HBG to join forces with Workman is one I believe will be enormously beneficial to both companies, and our goal is to provide a new home that will enable Workman to continue to thrive and grow in exciting ways.”

Workman Publishing will be HBG’s eighth publishing group, comprising the imprints Workman, Algonquin, Algonquin Young Readers, Artisan, Storey Publishing, and Timber Press. The new group will be led by Dan Reynolds as Senior Vice President and Publisher. He will report to CEO Michael Pietsch and will join HBG’s Executive Management Board. Dan Reynolds said, “One glorious Workman era has ended today, and another, full of promise and opportunity, has begun. We are very excited to join the Hachette family of publishers and energized by the prospect of learning ways of working and finding new muscles to flex. But I also want to use this moment to thank Carolan Workman for her wise leadership before and during this transition. I speak for everyone at Workman in wishing her a retirement filled with the joys of life, including getting lost in a good book.”

Workman publishes award-winning content across many strong categories including cookbooks, parenting/pregnancy guides, gardening, country living, humor, children’s books, gift books, fiction, audio, and a bestselling calendar line. Workman’s imprints are fixtures in the publishing industry with tremendous brand recognition and a track record of consistently finding, cultivating, and developing truly unique and remarkable titles. Workman has developed many of today’s best-known publishing franchises such as WHAT TO EXPECT®, BRAIN QUEST®, and Page-a-Day® calendars.

Workman Publishing was represented by Oaklins DeSilva+Phillips, a leading global mid-market investment bank in the Technology, Media & Telecommunications sector.

About Hachette Book Group

Hachette Book Group is a leading trade publisher based in New York and a division of Hachette Livre (a Lagardère company), the third-largest trade and educational publisher in the world. HBG is made up of eight publishing groups: Grand Central Publishing, Hachette Audio, Hachette Nashville, Little, Brown and Company, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, Orbit, Perseus Books, and Workman Publishing. HBG also provides a wide range of custom distribution, fulfillment, digital and sales services to third-party publishers. For more information, visit hachettebookgroup.com.

About Workman Publishing

Workman Publishing Co., Inc. (WPC), is part of Hachette Book Group. The Workman Publishing group includes Workman, Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill, Algonquin Young Readers, Artisan, Storey Publishing, and Timber Press. WPC also is the distributor for The Experiment, duopress, Erewhon Books, and Familius. Workman publishes award-winning children’s books, cookbooks, parenting/pregnancy guides, and books on gardening, country living, and humor, as well as gift books, fiction, audio, and the bestselling calendar line in the business. The company is headquartered in New York City’s Greenwich Village, with additional offices in Chapel Hill, North Carolina; North Adams, Massachusetts; and Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit workman.com

About Oaklins DeSilva+Phillips:

Oaklins DeSilva+Phillips is a leading global mid-market investment bank in the Technology, Media & Telecommunications sector with over 30 professionals in New York and over 90 Oaklins TMT professionals across 45 countries. The firm began as a boutique Media & Technology bank in 1996, founded by Reed Phillips and Roland DeSilva. In 2015, the firm became part of Oaklins, one of the world’s largest mid-market banks with over 70 offices and 850 professionals and 1700+ closed deals in the last five years. ODP combines deep TMT expertise with global perspective, providing personalized boutique-level service and senior-level attention to every client while leveraging the vast resources of Oaklins’ global platform, staff and deal experience. For more information, visit dp.oaklins.com