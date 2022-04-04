Don Cheadle Wins Spoken Word GRAMMY® for Hachette Audio’s CARRY ON by Rep John Lewis

New York, NY – April 4, 2022 – The Recording Academy® has announced their 64th annual GRAMMY Awards recipients, and in the competitive Spoken Word category DON CHEADLE was named winner for his interpretation of the words of the late civil rights icon CONGRESSMAN JOHN LEWIS in Hachette Audio’s production of CARRY ON: REFLECTIONS FOR A NEW GENERATION.

“John Lewis was the bright shining light we should all hope to follow, especially now with what we face ahead. Thanks, Academy. Thanks, voters. Thanks, Mr. Lewis,” said Cheadle, after receiving news of the win.

The Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audiobooks, and Storytelling) was awarded during the GRAMMY Premiere gala ceremony, which was hosted by fellow nominee, LeVar Burton. Hachette Audio productions have now been nominated in various categories a total of 29 times, and have won the top GRAMMY Best Album recognition ten times. Cheadle is no stranger to the Best Spoken Word field either, having been nominated for a previous Hachette Audio production – Walter Mosley’s modern classic FEAR ITSELF, in 2004.

“We are humbled by this incredible recognition of Congressman John Lewis. It was an honor of a lifetime to collaborate with him. Thank you to the Recording Academy. I hope more will discover the timeless and evergreen wisdom from our beloved Congressman,” said Kabir Sehgal, who co-authored the collection of the venerable civil rights champion’s final reflections and words of wisdom, and co-produced the audiobook edition.

“The audiobook of CARRY ON is a beautiful demonstration of talent and teamwork, with contributions from Grand Central Editor Gretchen Young, Producer Michele McGonigle, Director Jessica Kaye and Executive Producer Anthony Goff. Everyone at Hachette Book Group is honored to serve the message and the mission of John Lewis,” said Ana Maria Allessi, Publisher Hachette Audio.