93 ‘Til Infinity – A Memoir by Mark Ronson – Acquired by Grand Central Publishing

New York- April 14, 2022

Ben Sevier, SVP and Publisher of Grand Central Publishing (GCP) announced today the acquisition of a memoir – 93 ‘TIL INFINITY – by seven-time Grammy Award and Oscar winning multi-platinum musician, songwriter and music producer Mark Ronson. Colin Dickerman, VP and Editorial Director, Non-Fiction at GCP acquired the North American rights from David Kuhn, Co-CEO of Aevitas Creative Management and Nate Muscato, also at Aevitas. The book will be published in hardcover, e-book and an audio edition by Hachette Audio in 2023.

Mark Ronson is one of the most influential DJ-songwriter-record producer-record executives of our time. Having achieved mainstream global success over his career working with legendary performers like Lady Gaga, Amy Winehouse, Adele, Paul McCartney, Quincy Jones and so many more, Ronson – now 46 – began his music career as an upstart teenage DJ in New York’s burgeoning 90’s hip-hop scene. For Ronson, there was an undeniable magic to the city’s nightlife at that time, where the fashion crowd and rappers on the rise danced alongside club kids and 9-to-5’ers.

Organized around the venues and nights that defined his experience of the downtown scene, 93 ‘TIL INFINITY captures the music, characters, escapades, and energy of his DJ days, inviting readers into the tribe of creatives and revelers who came alive when the sun went down. A heartfelt coming-of-age tale—of a teen navigating New York’s flourishing hip-hop scene; an observant Jew in a secular crowd; and an ex-pat Brit in a defiantly American milieu—93 ‘TIL INFINITY will be the definitive account of ’90s New York City nightlife and the making of a musical genius.

Of his book, Ronson said, “Before smartphones hit the dancefloor and bottle service & VIP banquettes shrunk the club, in the 90’s people stayed all night in the same place to dance, hustle, politic, and party like no one was watching – ascending hip hop moguls, artists, hustlers, models, posers, dancers and hard-working 9 to 5’ers all rubbing shoulders with each other. At that moment, New York was still the center of the music game and in the land of Biggie, Wu-Tang and Tribe, we celebrated them every night. More importantly, this era also happened to be the most exciting time in my life. Driven by pure passion and an intense workaholic drive, in a few short years, I went from being an unknown to opening for my heroes, DJ’s like Funkmaster Flex, Stretch Armstrong, Red Alert & Louie Vega, to eventually headlining my own unforgettable nights. Part memoir, part study of the craft of DJ’ing, part celebration of the greatest city in the world during the “golden era” of hip hop, I can’t wait to share 93 TIL INFINITY.”

Colin Dickerman said, “Given his talents as a songwriter, musician, and producer, it’s almost unfair how good a prose writer Mark is. His memoir transports the reader back to an era of New York City that was bursting with creative talent. There are plenty of bold-face names here of course, but more than that, the book offers an intimate look at how Mark developed the sensibility that has made him the extraordinary music producer he is today.”

About Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson is an internationally renowned DJ and Oscar, Golden Globe and seven-time-Grammy-Award-winning artist and producer.

Ronson spent the first eight years of his life growing up in London, England before moving with his family to New York City. Already a keen student of music, and a huge fan of hip hop, he was 16 when he first began creating mixtapes and trying his hand at DJing. That early passion set him on a path to music production, recording and songwriting that has resulted in a career highlighted by work on a multi-Grammy-winning album by Amy Winehouse, as well as his own Grammy-winning, global smash hit with Bruno Mars, “Uptown Funk.” Along with releasing five successful albums under his own name, his resumé includes production work for some of music’s biggest names, including Adele, Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Duran Duran and more. He helmed Lady Gaga’s acclaimed fifth album, Joanne and Queens of the Stone Age’s lauded Villains. In 2018 he released a string of singles with Diplo under the name Silk City, including the worldwide hit “Electricity” with Dua Lipa, which earned him a Grammy Award for “Best Dance Recording” in 2019.

He is a co-writer of the song “Shallow,” recorded by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for the movie A Star Is Born, for which he earned an Academy Award for Best Original Song, a Golden Globe Award for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, and 2 Grammy Awards.

For his most recent album collaborated with Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Lykke Li, YEBBA and more for his fifth studio album Late Night Feelings, which was released in June 2019 to rave reviews.

In addition to his own albums, and writing and producing work with other artists, Mark has contributed to the soundtracks of HBO’s Euphoria, the 2016 Ghostbusters, the 2018 A Star Is Born, Suicide Squad, Disney’s 2016 live-action Jungle Book. He also hosts The FADER Uncovered Podcast, which features his interviews with some of music’s biggest names including Pharrell, J Balvin, Big Boi, David Byrne, Questlove and more. Mark also served as executive producer and host of the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ docu-series WATCH THE SOUND.

Mark is currently based in New York where he operates his record label, Zelig Records, home to fast rising stars including King Princess. To date, Ronson has 1 Academy Award, 7 Grammy Awards, 2 Brit Awards, 1 Golden Globe Award and 1 MTV VMA Award to his name.

