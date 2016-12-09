Jewell Parker Rhodes is the author of the Louisiana Girls children’s book trilogy, which includes Ninth Ward, Sugar, and Bayou Magic. Her children’s books have received the Parents’ Choice Foundation Award, the Coretta Scott King Author Honor Award, and the Jane Addam’s Children’s Book Award, among others. Towers Falling, her new middle grade novel, was published in July 2016.

Jewell grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Drama Criticism, a Master of Arts in English, and a Doctor of Arts in English (Creative Writing) from Carnegie Mellon University. Jewell is the Founding Artistic Director and Piper Endowed Chair at the Virginia G. Piper Center for Creative Writing at Arizona State University.

What to Expect from a School Visit

Jewell loves school visits and tries to make her talks engaging, fun, and interactive. She talks about her childhood, her writer aspirations, and her writing process. She includes readings from her novels and videos which complement the novel and/or provide social and historical background. She asks and answers questions throughout her talk and reserves time at the end for students to shine and show their curiosity.

Interested in a visit from Jewell? Email author.appearances@hbgusa.com

Learn more about Jewell’s books: