Potty Training Tips for Potty Training Awareness Month

Learning to use the bathroom on one’s own is huge milestone. It is truly something to celebrate. But like all accomplishments, it takes hard time, a few setbacks and a supportive team. As we round out the end of National Potty-Training Awareness Month, we thought we could share some tips for potty training your little one.

Play up all of the good things about using the potty. For example, say things like “soon you’ll be using the grown-up potty” (or toilet if you plan to establish standard bathroom language).

It’s all about picking the right potty and allowing your little one to help you pick it out is a great start.

Toddlers love to do what they see others around them doing, so show them how to use the potty while explaining what it is.

Switching to pull-up-style diapers are a good step. They look like big kid underwear, which encourages them more, and moves away from diapers at the same time.

Sticker chart! Place a sticker chart in the bathroom and when they do a good job, allow them to pick and place the sticker themselves. Maybe if they get a certain amount, they get a prize!

Be patient. Everyone learns things at their own pace and it important not feel discouraged if they don’t move as quickly as you would like.

Our favorite tip is to give them a book about using the potty! So, to help you out a little, we have a few books for you to start with:

by Tom Toro

This book is all about what would happen if two children found a porcupine and was only allowed to keep her if she was house-trained. Filled with a whirlwind of increasingly zany approaches, the kids learn that sometimes the best way to solve a problem is to ask nicely.

by Bob Shea

Dinosaur doesn’t need to use the potty. Even when he’s making lemonade, running through the sprinkler, having a three-juice-box lunch, and splashing in rain puddles. See? He’s doing his victory dance. Wait . . . that’s not a victory dance, that looks like a POTTY DANCE! Run, Dinosaur, run!

by Liz Fletcher; illustrated by Greg Bishop

Louie is a super elephant who is always ready for adventure, but he’s tired of his diaper weighing him down. Louie decides that maybe it’s time to become the ‘Potty Master’ and get rid of diapers for good. Then comes the biggest surprise of all!

by Melissa Sue Walker; illustrated by Winda Mulyasari

When Margo Pargo hears her mother insist that she is too little to use the potty, she aims to set the record straight. Now, with a belly full of fishy crackers and a sippy full of water, she will show her family just how big she really is. Follow this feisty youngster on her potty adventure and then watch your little one show you their secret skills.