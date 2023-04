Pick Your Kid’s Favorite Vehicle, Get a Picture Book Rec

If Kids Could Drive by Marisa Kollmeier and Teepoo Riaz; illustrated by Brandon Dorman If kids could drive, what kind of crazy hijinks would they dream up? Roller coaster roads? Milkshake stations? Get ready for big laughs.

Roto and Roy: To the Rescue! by Sherri Duskey Rinker; illustrated by Don Tate Showcasing the power of teamwork, Roto and Roy are headed out to save a nearby town from a flash flood. This helicopter and pilot team are two awesome heroes!

Fire Truck vs. Dragon by Chris Barton; illustrated by Shanda McCloskey Have a little fan of firefighters and fire trucks? Don’t miss the would-be-rivalry, turned friendship, of a dragon ready to breathe fire, and a truck ready to put the flames out.

Dinotrux by Chris Gall Part-dinosaur, part-truck these prehistoric demolition dynamos star in their very own series, as well as a Netflix series based on the books!

Faraway Things by Dave Eggers; illustrated by Kelly Murphy Tall ships and sailboats come and go, visiting shores near and far. There’s a magical wonder to their quiet power. This tale evokes that sense of wonder, of finding things washed ashore, and the power in letting things go.

Otis and Will Discover the Deep by Barb Rosenstock; illustrated by Katherine Roy If you already knew what a bathysphere was, bravo! If you just clicked on it out of curiosity, get ready to learn about the little-known true story of two determined pioneers who made the first dive into the deep ocean.

Remember to Dream, Ebere by Cynthia Erivo; illustrated by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow Who doesn’t dream of building a rocket ship and exploring the universe? Ebere knows the power in her dreams, and this beautiful story will inspire readers of all ages.

Make Your Bed with Skipper the Seal by Admiral William H. McRaven; illustrated by Howard McWilliam Get ready to be shipshape with Skipper the Seal! Skipper is determined to be a Navy SEAL and take to the high seas! This colorful, rhyming tale reminds us of important lessons, and how to be the best we can be.

Shark vs. Train by Chris Barton; illustrated by Tom Lichtenheld A rivalry for the ages: a fearsome shark vs. a powerful train! But who will win? Watch them battle in out in all sorts of wacky competitions.

The Cars and Trucks Books by Todd Parr Beep beep! If your little one is into all sorts of trucks, then you can’t miss The Cars and Trucks Book which explores vehicles that do a variety of tasks: some are in the city, some plow snow, some remove garbage. Which is your favorite?