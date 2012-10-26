The Postcard
The Postcard
By Tony Abbott
Genre: Mystery
Curriculum subjects: Adventure, Mysteries
Grade: 3-7
“So how smart are you?” said a man’s voice abruptly. And loudly. “Because now… it’s starting.”
A creepy phone call. An old, yellowed postcard. A bizarre magazine story. And a strange group of funeral-goers who seem to follow their every move-all contain clues that will send Jason and Dia on an adventure to uncover extraordinary family secrets.
Award-winning author Tony Abbott weaves an intriguing and entertaining mystery of adventure, friendship and family.