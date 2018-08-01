Books You Should Read Based on Your Myers-Briggs Type

Don’t we all dream of finding a perfect (book) match that fits our personalities to a T? Some people are sweet and nurturing, some are ambitious and driven, and others are creative and curious—so fall in love with a book that reflects who you are! Based on your Myers Briggs type, here’s what we think you should read next!

THE ANALYSTS

INTJ (THE ARCHITECT), INTP (THE LOGICIAN), ENTJ (THE COMMANDER), ENTP (THE DEBATER)

Ravenclaws at heart, these types are known for their brainpower, strategic thinking, and an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. If you’re one of these types, chances are you’re a curious person who craves intellectual challenges!

If you’re one of these types, you should read:

The Girl in the Blue Coat by Monica Hesse

In 1943, Hanneke makes ends meet for her family by finding and delivering black market goods banned by the Nazis. But then an elderly client seeks Hanneke’s help for a dangerous task: finding the Jewish teenager her client is hiding that has gone missing. This well researched, intricately written story will have any Analyst on the edge of their seat!

I Crawl Through It by A. S. King

Four teens are doing the best they can to cope with the anxieties of their world: lingering trauma, guilt, tragic loss, senseless high stakes testing. But none of the adults in their life are listening, so instead, they will build an invisible helicopter to fly away from everything. A master of surrealist fiction, King’s novel is rich with metaphor and meaning, perfect for all you Analysts!

THE DIPLOMATS

INFJ (THE ADVOCATE), INFP (THE MEDIATOR), ENFJ (THE PROTAGONIST), ENFP (THE CAMPAIGNER)

These types are often driven by morality and altruism, believing that their purpose is to make the world better for other people (and themselves). Whether they’re sociable, quiet, or a little bit of both, these types are idealists and poets at heart.

If you’re one of these types, you should read:

The Unlikelies by Carrie Firestone

Sadie’s summer takes an unexpected turn when a video of her rescuing a baby goes viral and she’s introduced to the other “heroes” in her town: five very different teens who come together to secretly right wrongs in their hometown. But when they try to help a heroin-using friend, they’ll learn they might be in over their heads. You’ll hardcore relate to Sadie and her friends in this book about kindness, humor, and vigilante justice!

You Know Me Well by Nina LaCour & David Levithan

Kate is confused, torn between getting closer or running away from a girl she’s just met. Mark is in love with his best friend, Ryan (who may or may not feel the same). Everything changes for them on one wild, unexpected night. If you’re a Diplomat, this book will hit ALL THE FEELS. With authentic characters and a story about connection and finding yourself, this is a perfect read for you!

THE GUARDIANS

ISTJ (THE LOGISTICIAN), ISFJ (THE DEFENDER), ESTJ (THE EXECUTIVE), ESFJ (THE CONSUL)

We need more Molly Weasleys in the world! These types are loyal at heart, and their dedication and commitment to protecting the ones they love are unflinching. If you’re this type, you are most likely reliable, caring, and dependable.

If you’re one of these types, you should read:

The Mockingbirds by Daisy Whitney

The glittering halls of Themis Academy seem perfect from the outside, but the students inside know that’s not true. Alex Patrick knows when she’s date-raped that the school board won’t do anything, so she turns to the Mockingbirds, an underground organization dedicated to protecting students. As Guardians, we’re sure you’ll want to join the Mockingbirds!

Frostblood by Elly Blake

Ruby is a Fireblood with powers of heat in a world ruled by the vengeful Frostblood ruling class. When Ruby comes out of hiding, she’ll do whatever it takes to protect her kind and the ones she loves. If Ruby could take the Myers Briggs test, we’re sure she’d be one of these types!

THE EXPLORERS

ISTP (THE VIRTUOSO), ISFP (THE ADVENTURER), ESTP (THE ENTREPRENEUR), ESFP (THE ENTERTAINER)

Energetic, charming, and experimental, the Explorers are free spirits. These types are builders and creators, always looking to connect with people in new ways and break through old conventions and boxes. Artists in a true sense, Explorers want to seek something new in retaliation of tradition.

If you’re one of these types, you should read:

The Astonishing Color of After by Emily X.R. Pan

Leigh knows that when her mother died by suicide, she turned into a bird. Determined to find the bird, Leigh travels to Taiwan to meet her maternal grandparents for the first time. With Pan’s lyrical writing, vivid setting, and imaginative use of magical realism, Explorers are sure to love this book!

When We Wake by Karen Healey

In the year 2027, Tegan is a normal girl living a normal life. Then she dies–and wakes up again hundreds of years later. Tegan was cryogenically frozen, and is the first to successfully wake up. But now she has a choice to make: accept her present or fight for a better future. Find another world to discover in this story, Explorer!