Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet

I'm Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter meets Emergency Contact in this stunning story of first love, familial expectations, the power of food, and finding where you belong.Penelope Prado has always dreamed of opening her own pastelería next to her father's restaurant, Nacho's Tacos. But her mom and dad have different… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316460316

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: April 6th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Indivisible

This timely, moving debut novel follows a teen's efforts to keep his family together as his parents face deportation.Mateo Garcia and his younger sister, Sophie, have been taught to fear one word for as long as they can remember: deportation. Over the past few years, however, the fear that their… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780759554979

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: May 4th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

That Dark Infinity

An immortal monster hunter and a royal handmaiden embark on an epic journey to change their fates in this soul-stirring young adult fantasy novel for fans of The Witcher and The Last Unicorn.By night, the Ankou is a legendary, permanently young mercenary—the most fearsome sword for hire in all of… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780759557529

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: October 19th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Time Will Tell

A young-adult thriller ricocheting between the bigotry of the past and present as teens unravel their parents’ secrets. Perfect for fans of One of Us is Lying. Four teens have dug up the time capsule that their parents buried in 1986 and never bothered to recover. But in addition to the… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316537803

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: September 28th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Briarheart

From a beloved fantasy author comes this fresh feminist retelling of Sleeping Beauty about one girl destined for greatness—and the powerful sister ready to protect her by any means necessary. Miriam may be the daughter of Queen Alethia of Tirendell, but she's not a princess. She's the child of Alethia… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780759557864

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: October 5th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Sway with Me

She’s All That goes desi in this hilarious, affecting, and sweetly romantic comedy by the author of More Than Just a Pretty Face.Arsalan has learned everything he knows from Nana, his 100-year-old great-grandfather. This includes the fact that when Nana dies, Arsalan will be completely alone in the world, except… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316492423

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: November 2nd 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Kingdom of the Cursed

From a #1 New York Times bestselling author comes a sizzling, sweepingly romantic story filled with dangerous secrets, evil twins, and powerful magic.One sister.Two sinful princes.Infinite deception with a side of revenge . . . Welcome to Hell.After selling her soul to become Queen of the Wicked, Emilia travels to… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316428484

USD: $10.99 / CAD: $13.99

On Sale: October 5th 2021

Little, Brown and Company

The Hawthorne Legacy

Intrigue, riches, and romance abound in this thrilling sequel to the New York Times bestselling The Inheritance GamesThe Inheritance Games ended with a bombshell, and now heiress Avery Grambs has to pick up the pieces and find the man who might hold the answers to all of her questions—including why Tobias Hawthorne left his… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780759557642

USD: $10.99 / CAD: $13.99

On Sale: September 7th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

The Great Big One

With natural disasters and nuclear war threatening their small town, two twin brothers find themselves enraptured by mysterious music that could change the course of their lives.Everyone in Clade City knows their days are numbered. The Great Cascadia Earthquake will destroy their hometown and reshape the entire West Coast—if they… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780759555389

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: July 13th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

It Ends in Fire

A James Patterson Presents novelOnly those from the most powerful magical families can attend Blackwater Academy, but new student Alka has them fooled. Now it's time to take down the oppressive wizard ruling class from the inside. Alka Chelrazi is on a mission:1. Infiltrate Blackwater Academy2. Win the Great Game3. Burn… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780759555990

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: July 6th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Our Way Back to Always

To All the Boys I've Loved Before meets Morgan Matson in this effervescent romance about childhood best friends reconnecting that's full of sunny days, warm nights, first kisses, and mended hearts.Luisa (Lou) Patterson grew up across the street from Sam Alvarez in the small, quirky town of Port Coral. They… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780759557611

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: October 12th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Sidelined

An emotional YA romance about small town secrets, high school football, and broken hearts.Julian Jackson has a short to-do list for his senior year at Crenshaw County High School in Meridien, Texas: football, football, and more football. He knows he's only got one chance to earn a college scholarship and… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780759557499

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: September 21st 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

The Chosen One

Echo Brown testifies to the disappointments and triumphs of a Black first-generation college student in this fearless exploration of the first year experience.There are many watchers and they are always white. That’s the first thing Echo notices as she settles into Dartmouth College. Despite graduating high school in Cleveland as valedictorian,… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316310833

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: January 4th 2022

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Mirror Girls

A thrilling gothic horror novel about biracial twin sisters separated at birth, perfect for fans of Lovecraft Country and The Vanishing Half As infants, twin sisters Charlie Yates and Magnolia Heathwood were secretly separated after the brutal lynching of their parents, who died for loving across the color line. Now, at the dawn of the… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780759553859

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: February 8th 2022

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Hopepunk

A heartfelt and funny new novel about forgiveness and redemption, and about how hope is the ultimate act of rebellion, perfect for fans of John Green and Becky Albertalli.Growing up in a conservative Christian household isn’t easy for rock-obsessed Hope Cassidy. She's spent her whole life being told that the devil… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316335140

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: January 11th 2022

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Illusionary

In this thrilling adventure, our magical heroine embarks on a dangerous journey in order to bring justice to the kingdom—perfect for fans of Sabaa Tahir and Sarah J. Maas. Reeling from betrayal at the hands of the Whispers, Renata Convida is a girl on the run. With few options and… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780759557871

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: May 11th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Fix

In this gritty, heart-wrenching novel, prose and verse mix to explores themes of disability, pain, belonging, loss, addiction, and friendship.Everything was fine before. When Eve and Lidia could hide their physical differences inside goofy Burger Hut costumes. When Lidia shook Eve up and Eve made Lidia laugh. When Lidia was… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316493406

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: May 11th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

The Other Side of Perfect

For fans of Sarah Dessen and Mary H.K. Choi, this lyrical and emotionally driven novel follows Alina, a young aspiring dancer who suffers a devastating injury and must face a world without ballet—as well as the darker side of her former dream. Alina Keeler was destined to dance, but then… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316703420

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: May 11th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Daughter of Sparta

In this thrilling reimagining of ancient Greek mythology, a headstrong girl does whatever it takes to rise up and become the most powerful fighter her people have ever seen.Seventeen-year-old Daphne has spent her entire life honing her body and mind into that of a warrior, hoping to be accepted by… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316540100

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: June 8th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers