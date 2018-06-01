May I request a desk or exam copy?

Hachette Book Group is pleased to provide complimentary desk copies of any adopted required text for instructors at accredited colleges and universities. To expedite your order, please include:

10-or 13-digit ISBN

Title and Author or Editor

Name of course and enrollment

College mailing address

Bookstore name and number

Date by which desk copies are needed

Desk copies can only be sent to your school address. For teaching assistants, please provide the name and address of each assistant so books can be shipped individually.

Send desk copy requests:

By e-mail: marketing@hbgusa.com.

By fax: please use 212-364-0943.

By mail, please use the following address:

Hachette Book Group

Trade Sales Marketing

1290 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10104

Exam Copies:

Paperbacks and hardcovers published by Hachette Book Group are available to educators who wish to consider them for adoption. A prepaid fee is required for all examination copy requests.

For titles with retail prices up to $9.99, send $3.00

For titles with retail prices from $10.00 to $14.99, send $4.00

For titles with retail prices from $15.00 to $19.99, send $5.00

For titles with retail prices from $20.00 to $34.99, send $10.00

For titles with retail prices from $35.00 or more, send $20.00

To expedite your order, please include:

Please mail your request with the appropriate fee to our attention or call our customer service desk with the necessary information. Your examination copy will be mailed to you promptly.

Send exam copy requests:



All orders are subject to stock availability at the time they are processed. Please wait to order our forthcoming titles until the available month given in the catalog.

Books will be sent to school addresses only.