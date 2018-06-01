Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>
Thanks for your interest in Mulholland Books!
We are happy to hear from you, but before you write, please check our Frequently Asked Questions to make sure that your question hasn’t already been answered here.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I request a review copy?
Email us for a review copy. Please give us information about your publication, be it TV, radio, print or online, in your message. Please also include your eMail address and mailing address.
How do I contact Mulholland authors?
Many of our authors are contactable via their author websites. Please visit the author page on the Mulholland site for links to author websites, Facebook pages and Twitter accounts. You can also send us an email and we will forward your message along. We can not, however, promise a response.
What is your manuscript submission policy?
Mulholland Books is unable to consider for publication any unsolicited manuscripts or proposals. Any unsolicited materials sent to us will not be read nor returned. We encourage all authors who wish to have their work considered by Mulholland to seek representation by a literary agent.
May I request a desk or exam copy?
Hachette Book Group is pleased to provide complimentary desk copies of any adopted required text for instructors at accredited colleges and universities. To expedite your order, please include:
10-or 13-digit ISBN
Title and Author or Editor
Name of course and enrollment
College mailing address
Bookstore name and number
Date by which desk copies are needed
Desk copies can only be sent to your school address. For teaching assistants, please provide the name and address of each assistant so books can be shipped individually.
Send desk copy requests:
By e-mail: marketing@hbgusa.com.
By fax: please use 212-364-0943.
By mail, please use the following address:
Hachette Book Group
Trade Sales Marketing
1290 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10104
Exam Copies:
Paperbacks and hardcovers published by Hachette Book Group are available to educators who wish to consider them for adoption. A prepaid fee is required for all examination copy requests.
For titles with retail prices up to $9.99, send $3.00
For titles with retail prices from $10.00 to $14.99, send $4.00
For titles with retail prices from $15.00 to $19.99, send $5.00
For titles with retail prices from $20.00 to $34.99, send $10.00
For titles with retail prices from $35.00 or more, send $20.00
To expedite your order, please include:
10-or 13-digit ISBN
Title and Author or Editor
Name of course and enrollment
College mailing address
Please mail your request with the appropriate fee to our attention or call our customer service desk with the necessary information. Your examination copy will be mailed to you promptly.
Send exam copy requests:
By fax: please use 212-364-0943.
By mail, please use the following address:
Hachette Book Group
Trade Sales Marketing
1290 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10104
All orders are subject to stock availability at the time they are processed. Please wait to order our forthcoming titles until the available month given in the catalog.
Books will be sent to school addresses only.
Apparently, my question is not a frequently asked one, how do I contact you?
Please email us via the form below. If your query requires a response, we will respond to you. If your query is answered in the FAQ or if it does not require a response, you might not get a response. You might. But you might not. It’s a risk you take. We are a suspense imprint after all.